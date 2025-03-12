Dropsuite and HaloPSA Unify Backup and Automation to Maximize MSP Efficiency and Profitability

Strategic integration automates backup oversight and eliminates revenue leakage for Managed Service Providers.

SEATTLE, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dropsuite, a leading provider of cloud-based data protection solutions, has announced a strategic integration with HaloPSA, a premier professional services automation platform. This will deliver a unified, automation-driven approach to backup management, security, and profitability for Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

As IT environments become increasingly complex and security threats evolve, MSPs face the dual challenge of delivering seamless backup services while maintaining healthy profit margins. This partnership addresses a significant industry pain point where MSPs typically forfeit 5% of monthly revenue due to unbilled services and process inefficiencies across disconnected systems.

The Cost of Fragmented MSP Operations

Many MSPs manage services and processes across multiple platforms, with backup management typically operating as a standalone system. This siloed system makes it difficult to reconcile backup services with client agreements, introducing revenue vulnerabilities and relationship risks. The absence of automation leads to inconsistent tracking of billable services, while fluctuating client user counts further complicate accurate and reliable invoicing processes.

The impact extends beyond revenue leakage. Backup failures can go unnoticed until a critical data recovery request arises, leading to reactive troubleshooting and increased administrative burdens. These operational gaps drain technician resources, introduce security risks, and impact the overall client experience.

"MSPs need an integrated approach to automation that not only prevents errors but also drives profitability," said Mark Kirstein, Chief Product Officer at Dropsuite. "With our HaloPSA integration, we eliminate inefficiencies in billing and service tracking, allowing MSPs to scale faster, optimize operations, and increase recurring revenue."

How the Dropsuite-HaloPSA Integration Helps MSPs Scale & Grow

Maximize Revenue with Automated Billing Protection: Client onboarding and offboarding create constant billing churn. Together, Dropsuite and HaloPSA prevent revenue leakage by synchronizing billing and backup service tracking, ensuring all billable services are accurately invoiced.

Save Time with Proactive Issue Resolution: Many MSPs struggle with alert fatigue, which results in unresolved notifications. Dropsuite automatically detects backup failures and creates service tickets in HaloPSA, enabling proactive resolution before clients notice a problem.

Deliver Reliable Service with Peace of Mind: Map clients, organizations, and backup plans seamlessly between Dropsuite and HaloPSA, eliminating manual data entry and ensuring a frictionless experience.

By bringing automation and backup intelligence together, the Dropsuite-HaloPSA integration helps MSPs increase efficiency, reduce operational costs, and build a more profitable managed service practice.

"Our partnership with Dropsuite ensures that MSPs no longer need to struggle with fragmented workflows and billing gaps," said Morgan Aspinall, Head of Product at HaloPSA."By integrating these essential services into one seamless experience, we empower MSPs to scale confidently, deliver high-quality service, and drive recurring revenue growth."

Discover how Dropsuite's integration with HaloPSA optimizes MSP operations —read the blog or contact us.

About Dropsuite

Dropsuite is an award-winning cloud software platform that enables businesses and organizations worldwide to protect data integrity, ensure business continuity, and simplify compliance. Designed with Managed Service Providers in mind, Dropsuite's secure and scalable solutions help MSPs save time, increase profitability, and grow their business by offering effortless data protection services.

With a partner-first approach, Dropsuite delivers automated, intuitive tools that streamline backup, recovery, and archiving—reducing manual workloads and maximizing operational efficiency. Backed by advanced security and seamless integrations, Dropsuite empowers MSPs to deliver more value to clients, boost recurring revenue, and strengthen their reputation as trusted IT providers.

Try Dropsuite for free at http://dropsuite.com/try-it-free/.

About HaloPSA

Originally founded in 1994, Halo Service Solutions has gone through a complete rebuild of their platform in 2019 and launched an innovative suite of products that are changing the way IT services are delivered globally. Our cloud and on-premise service platforms HaloITSM, used to provide Enterprise Service Management across all departments, HaloPSA, transforming the delivery of IT Managed Service for MSPs and HaloCRM, unifying customer-facing teams and an all-in-one CRM, utilise the latest technologies to empower support teams across the globe.

Halo is a privately owned software company, building innovative service management platforms for digital-first businesses. Their dedicated team works across our product suite; developing, selling, supporting, managing, and implementing the platform all in-house.

With a growth rate of over 300% over the last 3 years, Halo has been named one of the fastest growing companies by the Financial Times (FT 1000: Fastest Growing Companies) and is trusted by over 125,000 teams in more than 75 countries.

Halo Service Solutions – Official Website

Media Contact

Katy Snyder, Dropsuite, 1 408-780-2106, [email protected], https://dropsuite.com/

SOURCE Dropsuite