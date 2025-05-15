Dropsuite Helps MSPs Expand Their Data Protection Offerings

"We're increasing MSP awareness of new cyberattack surfaces and adding value for their end users with deeper layers of protection against both the latest threats and human error," said Mark Kirstein, chief product officer of Dropsuite. Post this

Add Data Protection as a Security Layer

Dropsuite's latest enhancements transform Microsoft 365 backup into a core security layer for modern MSPs. Microsoft OneDrive now backs up more frequently, up to three times per day, with improved permission backup and restoration so customers can pick up where they left off. Contact history tracking allows MSPs to restore any previous versions of contact lists, while sub-calendar support helps with comprehensive calendar recovery. Microsoft SharePoint download speeds are three times faster, further minimizing business downtime.

As cyberattacks increasingly target Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure Active Directory), Dropsuite's Entra Backup adds a crucial layer of identity protection. Now, MSPs can limit downtime from misconfigurations or deletions with expanded coverage for enterprise applications, service principals, conditional access policies, device management policies, Microsoft intune policies and BitLocker recovery keys. This helps ensure that MSPs recover faster and maintain business continuity for their clients.

"We're increasing MSP awareness of new cyberattack surfaces and adding value for their end users with deeper layers of protection against both the latest threats and human error," said Mark Kirstein, chief product officer of Dropsuite. "Whether it's a new entry point for ransomware or an accidental policy misconfiguration, Dropsuite has our partners covered."

Build Resilience Through Visibility and Control

Dropsuite's unified platform provides visibility across content and identity, empowering MSPs to act as trusted security advisors for their clients. MSPs can now protect identity access rules and security policies to limit extended downtime by quickly rolling back to previous versions. They gain cybersecurity forensic capabilities to use in post-incident investigation by tracing changes in rules, policies and identities — allowing them to identify what was accessed, lost or encrypted.

Using Dropsuite's new activity log, MSPs can also monitor their admin actions across end users to help with operational transparency, accountability and compliance. If an MSP detects a suspicious password reset request, for example, they can quickly trace the action, confirm who initiated it and take immediate steps to secure the account.

How Dropsuite Helps Elevate MSPs to Strategic Security Partners

Deliver Complete Protection: Eliminate security gaps by protecting data content and identity systems and enabling regulatory compliance — all from a single platform to help reduce complexity.

Recover Faster After Security Incidents: Minimize client downtime and maintain business continuity with seamless restoration and faster recovery during critical events.

Build Stronger Client Trust With Enhanced Visibility: Protect people, devices and applications from unauthorized access while instantly tracing suspicious activities and remediating threats as they arise.

Support Compliance Efforts: Use tools like the activity log to track MSP admin actions for all end users and help meet regulatory compliance requirements.

Try Dropsuite for free HERE, or visit us at Pax8 Beyond in Denver June 8-10 (booth 601).

About Dropsuite

Dropsuite is an award-winning cloud software platform that enables businesses and organizations worldwide to protect data integrity, ensure business continuity and simplify compliance. Designed with managed service providers in mind, Dropsuite's secure and scalable solutions help MSPs save time, increase profitability and grow their business by offering effortless data protection services.

