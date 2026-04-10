DropsyneX Announces Global Expansion and Debut of New AI-Powered E-Commerce System

DropsyneX, a global B2B cross-border e-commerce solutions provider with over 10 years of industry experience, today announced the official launch of its newly developed integrated system, marking the company's first public media release since its establishment.
SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Despite more than a decade of operational expertise in global e-commerce, DropsyneX has previously focused on internal development, supply chain optimization, and infrastructure building. With the completion of its new system, the company is now entering a new phase of global visibility and strategic expansion.
From 10 Years of Experience to a New Global Launch
With over 10 years of continuous operation in cross-border e-commerce, DropsyneX has built a strong foundation in:
Global supply chain management
Multi-country warehouse operations
Logistics and fulfillment systems
Drop shipping infrastructure
The newly launched system represents the culmination of years of development, combining all core capabilities into a unified one-stop platform designed for global scalability.
- One-Stop E-Commerce Ecosystem
DropsyneX offers a fully integrated solution that includes:
Global warehouse network
Smart inventory and WMS systems
Efficient international logistics
AI-powered virtual livestream commerce
This one-stop ecosystem enables businesses to operate globally without managing inventory or complex logistics, significantly lowering barriers to entry for international trade.
- Global Warehousing & Scalable Fulfillment
Leveraging its global warehouse infrastructure, DropsyneX provides fast and reliable order fulfillment across multiple regions.
Key advantages include:
Distributed inventory management
Faster delivery times
Stable supply chain operations
Scalable B2B wholesale support
- AI Livestream Commerce Innovation
A core highlight of the new system is DropsyneX's AI-powered livestream commerce solution, enabling:
24/7 automated product promotion
Increased conversion rates
Reduced operational dependency on manual teams
This innovation positions DropsyneX at the forefront of next-generation digital commerce.
- Leadership Perspective
"Over the past decade, we have focused on building the foundation rather than public promotion," said Allen Carter, CEO of DropsyneX.
"With the launch of our new integrated system, we are now ready to introduce our capabilities to a global audience and support businesses with a complete, scalable solution."
- About DropsyneX
DropsyneX is a global B2B e-commerce and supply chain solutions provider with over 10 years of experience in cross-border trade. The company offers a one-stop service model integrating drop shipping, global warehousing, logistics, and AI-powered livestream commerce.
Having focused on system development and operational excellence for many years, DropsyneX is now officially expanding its global presence following the launch of its new platform.
Company Name: DropsyneX
CEO: Allen Carter
Headquarters: 2450 Colorado Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Website: https://dropsynex.com/
Email: [email protected]
Media Contact
Allen Carter, DropsyneX, 1 +17276364763, [email protected], https://dropsynex.com/
SOURCE DropsyneX
Share this article