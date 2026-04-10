DropsyneX Announces Global Expansion and Debut of New AI-Powered E-Commerce System

DropsyneX marks its first public launch after 10 years of operational development, unveiling a new AI-powered global commerce system. Post this

With over 10 years of continuous operation in cross-border e-commerce, DropsyneX has built a strong foundation in:

Global supply chain management

Multi-country warehouse operations

Logistics and fulfillment systems

Drop shipping infrastructure

The newly launched system represents the culmination of years of development, combining all core capabilities into a unified one-stop platform designed for global scalability.

One-Stop E-Commerce Ecosystem

DropsyneX offers a fully integrated solution that includes:

Global warehouse network

Smart inventory and WMS systems

Efficient international logistics

AI-powered virtual livestream commerce

This one-stop ecosystem enables businesses to operate globally without managing inventory or complex logistics, significantly lowering barriers to entry for international trade.

Global Warehousing & Scalable Fulfillment

Leveraging its global warehouse infrastructure, DropsyneX provides fast and reliable order fulfillment across multiple regions.

Key advantages include:

Distributed inventory management

Faster delivery times

Stable supply chain operations

Scalable B2B wholesale support

AI Livestream Commerce Innovation

A core highlight of the new system is DropsyneX's AI-powered livestream commerce solution, enabling:

24/7 automated product promotion

Increased conversion rates

Reduced operational dependency on manual teams

This innovation positions DropsyneX at the forefront of next-generation digital commerce.

Leadership Perspective

"Over the past decade, we have focused on building the foundation rather than public promotion," said Allen Carter, CEO of DropsyneX.

"With the launch of our new integrated system, we are now ready to introduce our capabilities to a global audience and support businesses with a complete, scalable solution."

About DropsyneX

DropsyneX is a global B2B e-commerce and supply chain solutions provider with over 10 years of experience in cross-border trade. The company offers a one-stop service model integrating drop shipping, global warehousing, logistics, and AI-powered livestream commerce.

Having focused on system development and operational excellence for many years, DropsyneX is now officially expanding its global presence following the launch of its new platform.

Company Name: DropsyneX

CEO: Allen Carter

Headquarters: 2450 Colorado Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90404

Website: https://dropsynex.com/

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Allen Carter, DropsyneX, 1 +17276364763, [email protected], https://dropsynex.com/

SOURCE DropsyneX