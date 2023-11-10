Dror Paley, MD Named a 2023 Florida's Most Influential Business Leaders by Florida Trend 500

Dr. Dror Paley is honored as a Top Florida Business Leader for the sixth consecutive year, celebrating his impact on global orthopedic care and leadership in medical innovation.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Dror Paley, a pioneer in orthopedic medicine and a visionary leader, has been recognized once again for his exceptional contributions to the healthcare industry and the local economy. For the sixth year in a row, Dr. Paley has been named one of the 2023 Florida 500: Most Influential Business Leaders, an accolade that underscores his relentless pursuit of medical excellence and community well-being.
Under Dr. Paley's leadership, the Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute has transformed into a beacon of hope and healing for the citizens of Palm Beach County and beyond. Since its inception in 2009, the Institute has seen exponential growth, now boasting a team of twenty-three top-tier surgeons in 2023. This elite group has been meticulously assembled from the nation's most prestigious teaching hospitals, including Harvard, Johns Hopkins, NYU, Washington University, and others, reflecting Dr. Paley's commitment to excellence.
The Institute, recognized as one of the foremost orthopedic limb and spine institutes in the nation and across the globe, is a testament to Dr. Paley's groundbreaking vision. The impact of his work is far-reaching, with the Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute at St. Mary's Medical Center serving as a magnet for patients from all 50 states and over 100 countries, solidifying its status as the largest medical tourism orthopedic institute in the United States.
The Institute's success has paved the way for international expansion, with the establishment of the Paley European Institute at Medicover Hospital in Warsaw, Poland, and the Paley Middle East Clinic at Burjeel Medical City Hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. This global footprint enables the Paley Institutes to share their unparalleled expertise in treating bone, joint, and nerve conditions with the world.
The mission that propels the Paley Institutes is clear: to deliver the highest standard of orthopedic and neurosurgical care, addressing conditions ranging from simple fractures to the most complex limb and spine deformities. Dr. Paley's leadership not only elevates the quality of healthcare but also contributes significantly to the economic and social fabric of Florida.
Dr. Paley, along with the Institute, expresses sincere gratitude for the continued recognition by Florida Trend Magazine. This honor is not only a testament to Dr. Paley's individual achievements but also to the collective dedication of the Paley Institutes' team, whose work continues to redefine the possibilities in orthopedic and neurosurgical care.
About Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute
Founded in 2009 by Dr. Dror Paley, the Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute offers advanced treatment for bone, joint, and nerve conditions, ranging from simple fractures to complex deformities. Renowned for "Paley Care," the Institute's experts deliver personalized, innovative care. With a presence across three continents, North American, Europe and Asia, the Institute sets global standards for surgical excellence. Dr. Paley's 36 years of experience offer hope to patients worldwide. Discover more at paleyinstitute.org.
Media Contact
Christy Saia-Owenby, Paley Institute, 1 561-844-5255, [email protected], https://paleyinstitute.org/
SOURCE Paley Institute
Share this article