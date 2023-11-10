Dror Paley, MD Named a 2023 Florida's Most Influential Business Leaders by Florida Trend 500

Dr. Paley's leadership not only elevates the quality of healthcare but also contributes significantly to the economic and social fabric of Florida. Post this

The Institute, recognized as one of the foremost orthopedic limb and spine institutes in the nation and across the globe, is a testament to Dr. Paley's groundbreaking vision. The impact of his work is far-reaching, with the Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute at St. Mary's Medical Center serving as a magnet for patients from all 50 states and over 100 countries, solidifying its status as the largest medical tourism orthopedic institute in the United States.

The Institute's success has paved the way for international expansion, with the establishment of the Paley European Institute at Medicover Hospital in Warsaw, Poland, and the Paley Middle East Clinic at Burjeel Medical City Hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. This global footprint enables the Paley Institutes to share their unparalleled expertise in treating bone, joint, and nerve conditions with the world.

The mission that propels the Paley Institutes is clear: to deliver the highest standard of orthopedic and neurosurgical care, addressing conditions ranging from simple fractures to the most complex limb and spine deformities. Dr. Paley's leadership not only elevates the quality of healthcare but also contributes significantly to the economic and social fabric of Florida.

Dr. Paley, along with the Institute, expresses sincere gratitude for the continued recognition by Florida Trend Magazine. This honor is not only a testament to Dr. Paley's individual achievements but also to the collective dedication of the Paley Institutes' team, whose work continues to redefine the possibilities in orthopedic and neurosurgical care.

About Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute

Founded in 2009 by Dr. Dror Paley, the Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute offers advanced treatment for bone, joint, and nerve conditions, ranging from simple fractures to complex deformities. Renowned for "Paley Care," the Institute's experts deliver personalized, innovative care. With a presence across three continents, North American, Europe and Asia, the Institute sets global standards for surgical excellence. Dr. Paley's 36 years of experience offer hope to patients worldwide. Discover more at paleyinstitute.org.

Media Contact

Christy Saia-Owenby, Paley Institute, 1 561-844-5255, [email protected], https://paleyinstitute.org/

SOURCE Paley Institute