Dror Paley, MD to Lead World's First Surgery with the PRECICE® Max System at Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute

I'm thrilled about the new Precice Max nail that I've contributed to developing. This advancement will enable stature lengthening patients to bear full weight throughout their lengthening and consolidation process. Post this

The Precice Max System, which received FDA approval on December 15, 2023, is indicated for limb lengthening, fracture fixation, and bone transport of long bones in patients aged 18 years and older, as well as limb lengthening of the femur and tibia in pediatric patients over 12 years old. This innovative system offers a new standard of care for patients worldwide.

Since before its commercial release in 2011, Dr. Paley has played a pivotal role as a developer and inventor in the advancement of limb lengthening technology, contributing to the development of the PRECICE® Intramedullary Limb Lengthening System. Dr. Paley was involved in the development and was the first to implant the P1 (2011), P2 (2013), and STRYDE™ (2018). To date, he has implanted more than 4000 Precice Nails and is the most experienced surgeon in the world with implantable limb lengthening. He further extended his contributions with the development of the Precice Plate in 2020. His ongoing contributions and collaborations to advancements in limb lengthening continue with the launch of the Precice Max System, further enriching his esteemed legacy in the field. Dr. Paley will be the first surgeon to implant the MAX nail on February 27, 2024.

With a history of over 25,000 lengthening surgeries, Dr. Paley's extensive experience highlights his commitment to advancing patient care, evident in his invaluable contributions to the development of the Precice Max System. As a global leader in orthopedic surgery, Dr. Paley's dedication to innovation and patient well-being shapes the future of orthopedic medicine. Aligned with this mission, Dr. Paley and his twenty-two physician partners at the Paley Institutes strive to provide the highest standard of orthopedic and neurosurgical care, encompassing a wide range of conditions from stature lengthening to complex limb and spine deformities.

About Dror Paley, MD

Dror Paley, MD introduced the current techniques of limb lengthening to the United States in 1987. Since then, he has performed more than 25,000 surgical procedures, has invented over 100 new surgical procedures, written 9 books, 75 book chapters, and 195 peer-reviewed articles, has numerous patents, and has developed the most important limb-lengthening and deformity correction devices used around the country and the world. He has been awarded numerous local, state, national, and international awards. For over 37 years, Dr. Paley has been providing realistic hope and solutions to patients with impossible-to-treat problems from all over the world.

About Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute

The Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, was founded by Dr. Dror Paley in 2009 and has grown to become one of the largest and best-known orthopedic medical tourism centers in the United States, with additional locations in Europe and Asia, serving patients from over 100 countries. The Institute boasts a team of twenty-three physicians who are world leaders in reconstructive orthopedic and neurological surgery, offering patients the most advanced and innovative treatments customized to their individual needs. With a mission to provide the best and most advanced care for patients with bone, joint, or nerve conditions, from minor fractures to complex limb or spine deformities, the Paley Institute sets global standards for surgical excellence through its renowned "Paley Care" approach." Learn more at paleyinstitute.org and limblengthening.org.

Media Contact

Christy Saia-Owenby, Paley Institute, 1 985-237-2086, [email protected], https://paleyinstitute.org

SOURCE Paley Institute