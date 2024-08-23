Drowning Creek Podcast Uncovers New Evidence in Search For Justin Gaines

Top true crime podcast Drowning Creek has uncovered groundbreaking new details in the long-unsolved case of Justin Gaines: the missing 18-year old who vanished in 2007 from Wild Bills Night Club in Duluth, GA. Post this

To bring these efforts to fruition Justin's friends and family are launching a fundraising campaign to support the continued investigation. The funds will be used to conduct comprehensive searches of new locations, cover the costs of forensic analysis, and ultimately, bring Justin Gaines home. The campaign, hosted on GoFundMe, aims to rally the community and true crime enthusiasts alike to contribute to this cause.

"We are closer than ever to solving the mystery of what happened to Justin," said Mike Heiser, an early contributor of Drowning Creek. "But we need the public's help. Every dollar raised brings us one step closer to the truth and to finding Justin."

The Gaines family, who have never given up hope, are pleading with the public to support the efforts. "We just want to bring Justin home," said Erika Wilson, Justin's mother. "This podcast has given us hope that justice can finally be served. We're asking anyone who can help to please donate and share our story."

The campaign can be found at GoFundMe: Solving Drowning Creek - Bring Justin Gaines Home.

Drowning Creek is available on all major podcast platforms, and listeners are encouraged to follow the series as more details emerge in this haunting case.

For tips, credible information, or questions about the fundraiser please email [email protected]

For media inquiries, interviews, or more information related to the podcast, please contact [email protected]. Sean Kipe is not affiliated with and cannot offer support for the fundraising project.

About Drowning Creek: Drowning Creek is an original true crime podcast by Waveland, created and narrated by Sean Kipe. The series investigates the disappearance of Justin Gaines and explores new evidence and theories in this unsolved case.

Media Contact

Erika Wilson, Erika Wilson, 1 6788866127, [email protected]

SOURCE Erika Wilson