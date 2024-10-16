Drs. Staci Blume and Lacey Book of Well Infused win Zenoti's inaugural Deep End competition for budding entrepreneurs at Innergize 2024

"We are proud to champion emerging entrepreneurs through initiatives like Deep End, which underscores our dedication to driving innovation and growth in the beauty and wellness industry." – Sudheer Koneru, CEO, Zenoti Post this

The mission of the Deep End competition is to empower ambitious entrepreneurs looking to expand their franchising endeavors. The event provides a platform for finalists to present their unique value propositions, innovative practices, and compelling visions in front of potential investors and industry stalwarts. Drs. Blume and Book not only demonstrated a keen understanding of market needs, but also showcased the potential for significant impact within the beauty and wellness sectors.

Among the high achievers reaching the Deep End finals were Angelo Khoshaba of Regal Grooming Lounge, and Garrett Ahlberg and Rachel Ahlberg of RISE Modern Wellness.

"We are proud to champion emerging entrepreneurs through initiatives like Deep End, which underscores our dedication to driving innovation and growth in the beauty and wellness industry," said Zenoti CEO Sudheer Koneru.

The Deep End competition is set to become a staple of future Innergize events, offering entrepreneurs the opportunity to gain exposure, receive expert guidance, and access resources to propel their businesses forward.

ABOUT ZENOTI

Zenoti is the leading cloud-based software solution for the beauty, wellness, and fitness industries. With its AI First all-in-one platform, Zenoti focuses on delivering business growth for its customers. Trusted by more than 30,000 businesses worldwide, Zenoti is dedicated to helping clients succeed with cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions. For more information about Zenoti, see zenoti.com.

*Shark Tank is a registered trademark of Sony Pictures Television Inc.

