DRT and CloudLeap Recognized as Top Performer in the precisionFDA AutoML App-a-thon Challenge

The FDA recognizes DRT Strategies and CloudLeap Technologies for their exemplary performance in assessing open-source Automated Machine Learning (AutoML) tools using a brain cancer dataset. The DRT team participated in the Machine Language (ML) Tier in the precisionFDA AutoML App-a-thon: Democratizing and Demystifying Artificial Intelligence (AI).

ARLINGTON, Va., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Award-winning federal IT Modernization leader, DRT Strategies, Inc. (DRT) (http://www.drtstrategies.com), announced today that together with CloudLeap Technologies, LLC (CloudLeap) (https://cloudleaptech.com), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Office of Digital Transformation's (ODT) recognized the companies as "Top Performer" in the precisionFDA Automated Machine Learning (AutoML) App-a-thon: Democratizing and Demystifying Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The goal of the App-a-thon was to assess effectiveness of open-source AutoML tools when applied to a biomedical dataset. This App-a-thon responds to the new Executive Order which calls for government agencies to harness AI for good. The results will be used to help inform regulatory science by evaluating how AutoML can improve the performance of biomedical applications. Review App-a-thon results here: https://precision.fda.gov/challenges/32/results.

The DRT and CloudLeap approach to the challenge started with a rigorous assessment of the open-source AutoML tools and the brain cancer training dataset through criteria such as data volume, data quality, completeness, balance, and bias. DRT and CloudLeap learned that certain open-source AutoML tools can meaningfully decrease complexity, improve accuracy and increase efficiency in delivering the data needed to make life-extending decisions.

"We appreciate this honor and the opportunity to demonstrate our commitment and capability in developing and delivering emerging technology solutions," said Kathy Taylor Senior Vice President, Growth and Alliances at DRT Strategies. "Through this challenge and in a very short period of time, our technology and development experts helped FDA explore the use of AutoML and AI in context of supporting their mission."

About precisionFDA

PrecisonFDA is a secure, collaborative, high-performance computing platform that has established a growing community of experts around the analysis of biological datasets to advance precision medicine, inform regulatory science, and enable improvements in health outcomes. PrecisionFDA connects experts, citizen scientists, and scholars from around the world and provides them with a library of computational tools, workflow features, and reference data. This cloud-based, open-source platform is developed and served by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The platform also features a crowdsourcing model to sponsor community challenges to stimulate the development of innovative analytics that inform precision medicine and regulatory science. Community members from around the world come together to participate in scientific challenges, solving problems that demonstrate the effectiveness of their tools. Globally, precisionFDA has more than 5,000 users. Learn more at https://precision.fda.gov.

About DRT Strategies®

DRT Strategies, Inc. (DRT) is an award-winning technology innovator and leading digital transformation partner to large federal agencies and commercial clients for nearly 20 years. The company is a ServiceNow™ Partner - Specialist, Amazon Web Services (AWS) Consulting Partner, UiPath Partner, SAFe Bronze Partner, Esri Bronze Partner, and holds ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018, and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certifications and has achieved CMMI-DEV Level 3. DRT is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, with offices in Atlanta, Georgia. More information on the company can be found at www.drtstrategies.com.

About CloudLeap Technologies

CloudLeap™ Technologies, LLC (CloudLeap) is an innovative and award-winning provider of application development services to government agencies for over 14 years. The company's capabilities and services include Big Data & Analytics, Machine Learning (ML), Artificial Intelligence (AI), plus Identity and Access Management. CloudLeap™ is an SBA-certified small HUBZone business located in Baltimore, MD. Firmly committed to the letter and spirit of the HUBZone program, the company helps create new jobs and education opportunities for those living in the neediest geographic areas – including Baltimore. More information on the company can be found at www.cloudleaptech.com.

