Drucker + Falk Apartment Communities Make Elite 1% ORA Power Ranking By J Turner Research

Nine apartment communities within the multifamily management company's portfolio earn top national honors for stellar resident experiences

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. , Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading apartment industry research firm, J Turner Research, has announced the 2023 Elite 1% Online Reputation Assessment (ORA™) Power Ranking of properties with the best online reputation across the nation based on individual ORA™ scores. The research firm works with their media partner, Multifamily Executive, to publish the ORA™ Power Ranking, which measures a property's reputation from a renter's perspective. This year's ORA® Power Ranking took the reviews and star ratings for 140,000 properties found across various review sites and ILSs and using a proprietary algorithm assigned those properties a score between 0-100. This score establishes a benchmark and allows communities and portfolios to more easily be compared with one another.

Out of 140,000 communities assessed — an increase from the previous year — only 1,285 properties have secured a coveted spot in the esteemed ORA™ Elite club. This year's ranking is notably more exclusive, as only properties with ORA scores of 95 or higher made the cut, in contrast to the previous years' requirement of 94 and above. This heightened criterion explains the decrease of nearly 700 ranked communities despite a larger number being reviewed. Within this distinguished group of almost 1,300 apartment communities, nine Drucker + Falk (DF) Multifamily communities have earned their place.

The following Drucker + Falk professionally managed apartment communities were named to this year's Elite 1% list:

Barclay Place Apartments | Wilmington, NC

Beacon Place at the Kentlands | Gaithersburg, MD

Chateau Terrace Apartment Homes | Wilmington, NC

Colonial Pines | Williamsburg, VA

Colonial Towne Apartments | Williamsburg, VA

LakeRidge Square Apartments | Ashland, VA

Mayfaire Apartments | Raleigh, NC

The Charleston | Columbus, OH

Venture Apartments iN Tech Center | Newport News, VA

Tarra Secrest, Director of Marketing + Property Development for Drucker + Falk, expressed, "Our priority is creating positive living experiences for our residents, and our teams are dedicated to making that a reality. It's an honor to see multiple DF Multifamily communities being acknowledged on this nationally recognized list year after year. This achievement serves as a constant motivator and reminder of our commitment to resident satisfaction across all our communities."

Jim Ledbetter, President and COO for Drucker + Falk, went on to share, "We take immense pride in crafting exceptional experiences for our residents across our communities. At every level of our organization, we are driven by the goal to 'Aim Higher' in all our endeavors, and accolades like these serve as tangible proof that we are successfully living up to that commitment."

You can view the complete list of 2023 Elite 1% ORA Power Ranking Properties here.

ABOUT DRUCKER + FALK

Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 40,000 apartment homes and more than 3,000,000 square feet of office, retail and industrial space in 10 states. In addition to managing a broad range of properties, including class A+ to affordable apartment communities, mixed-use and all types of commercial properties, Drucker + Falk partners with clients on developing new properties, renovating and repositioning assets, converting historic properties to unique, upscale apartment homes and offers commercial leasing and sales services. For more information visit Drucker + Falk.

ABOUT ORA POWER RANKINGS

Developed by J Turner Research, the ORA Power Rankings are a monthly, independent ranking of apartment properties and management companies based on their Online Reputation Assessment (ORA™) scores. A property or management company is not required to be a J Turner Research client to qualify for this ranking, which is published by J Turner's media partner Multifamily Executive. To learn more or to request your ORA™ score, visit their website.

