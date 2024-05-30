Drucker + Falk Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month with Employee-Voted Donations to Support Asian American and Pacific Islander Communities

Supporting these organizations is a meaningful way to celebrate and uplift these communities, and our team members across the country have embraced this initiative with enthusiasm, appreciating having a direct influence on the effort. Post this

Stop AAPI Hate (with 40.36% of employee votes)

National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum (with 37.95% of employee votes)

Asian Americans for Equality (with 21.69% of employee votes)

Stop AAPI Hate is a national coalition fighting against racism and racial injustice targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. Stop AAPI Hate works with local communities and government stakeholders to document the rise of anti-AAPI hate and dismantle the systems that allow it to persist.

The second organization to receive support was the National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum (NAPAWF), which is united and resolute in its fight to build the power, influence, and autonomy of AAPI women and girls.

The third and final group to receive a donation from DF was Asian Americans for Equality. Through community development, Asian Americans for Equality advances racial, social, and economic justice for Asian Americans and other systematically disadvantaged communities, guided by our experiences as Asian Americans and our commitment to civil rights.

"Drucker + Falk will always prioritize giving back nationally and regionally in the areas where we work and live. This year, we are proud to focus a portion of our financial donations on nonprofits aiding Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. Supporting these organizations is a meaningful way to celebrate and uplift these communities, and our team members across the country have embraced this initiative with enthusiasm, appreciating having a direct influence on the effort," shared Wendy Drucker, Managing Director for Drucker + Falk.

In addition to the financial support of nonprofits, DF's social media was leveraged to spotlight employees who celebrate their Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage. This is a part of their ongoing celebration diversity campaign, underscoring the company's dedication to fostering an inclusive workplace and community.

