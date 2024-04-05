Drucker + Falk Celebrates Women's History Month Through Community Service

"The volunteer opportunities organized with these six women-focused causes was a refreshing way to celebrate and show our support for women during the month of March, which was embraced by team members throughout the country." -Kellie J. Falk, Managing Director for Drucker + Falk Post this

The following events were coordinated by DF as volunteer opportunities to show support for Women's History Month 2024:

The Women's Center of Wake County - Raleigh, NC

Sponsoring, serving, and cleaning up lunch for approximately 85 women.

The Healing Place for Women - Richmond, VA

Sponsoring and transporting dinner for 75 women.

HER Shelter - Hampton Roads, VA

Sponsoring dinner for 50 women + a diaper donation drive.

YWCA of Columbus - Columbus, OH

Sponsoring, serving, and cleaning up lunch for 100 women.

Dress for Success - Columbus, OH

Conducting a drive to gather hundreds of workwear, purses, shoes, and hygiene items.

A Safe Place - Wilmington, NC

Sponsoring and transporting lunch for 20 women.

"Drucker + Falk has always prioritized giving back both on a national level as well as regionally in the areas where we work and live. The volunteer opportunities organized with these six women-focused causes was a refreshing way to celebrate and show our support for women during the month of March, which was embraced by team members throughout the country," said Kellie J. Falk, Managing Director for Drucker + Falk.

In addition to the six non-profit volunteer opportunities put together, DF For the month of March, shared the personal stories of some of their inspiring women DF team members, who put into their own words what Women's History Month means to them. These reflections and stories were shared on the company's social media channels throughout the month as yet another way to celebrate women in 2024.

To learn more about the non-profit organizations selected or for ideas on ways to get involved, please visit their individual websites.

ABOUT DRUCKER + FALK

Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 40,000 apartment homes and more than 3,000,000 square feet of office, retail and industrial space in 10 states. In addition to managing a broad range of properties, including class A+ to affordable apartment communities, mixed-use and all types of commercial properties, Drucker + Falk partners with clients on developing new properties, renovating and repositioning assets, converting historic properties to unique, upscale apartment homes and offers commercial leasing and sales services. For more information visit Drucker + Falk.

Media Contact

Amanda McCrowell, Drucker + Falk, 757-406-1187, [email protected], www.DruckerandFalk.com

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

SOURCE Drucker + Falk