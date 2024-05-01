Drucker + Falk Continues Support for Samaritan House with Annual Wall Mural Sponsorship

Children are our future, and we are honored to step up as an organization and show our support through sponsorships and volunteer opportunities throughout the year. - Wendy Drucker, Managing Director at Drucker + Falk Post this

Wendy Drucker, Managing Director at Drucker + Falk, shared, "In our ongoing commitment to supporting Samaritan House, Drucker + Falk sponsored this year's mural for Child Abuse Prevention Month. Our dedication to this annual cause stems from the belief that every individual, especially children, deserve a safe and nurturing environment to not just live, but truly thrive. Children are our future, and we are honored to step up as an organization and show our support through sponsorships and volunteer opportunities throughout the year. This mural serves as a reminder of the urgent need to end child abuse and highlights the supportive community dedicated to assisting those affected."

"The longtime partnership between Drucker + Falk and Samaritan House is instrumental in supporting countless individuals in need within our local community. Over the years, Drucker + Falk has generously donated to and actively participated in numerous campaigns and initiatives led by Samaritan House. Their unwavering commitment has not only provided a safe space for victims of domestic violence but also ensured that those seeking assistance know where to find support. We are grateful for Drucker + Falk's continued dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of others," commented Tom Higgins, Development Director at Samaritan House.

For more information about Samaritan House and how to get involved, please visit http://www.samaritanhouseva.org. Additionally, if you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, human trafficking, sexual assault, or stalking please call the 24-hour Samaritan House crisis hotline at 757-430-2120.

ABOUT DRUCKER + FALK

Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 40,000 apartment homes and more than 3,000,000 square feet of office, retail and industrial space in 10 states. In addition to managing a broad range of properties, including class A+ to affordable apartment communities, mixed-use and all types of commercial properties, Drucker + Falk partners with clients on developing new properties, renovating and repositioning assets, converting historic properties to unique, upscale apartment homes and offers commercial leasing and sales services. For more information visit Drucker + Falk.

ABOUT SAMARITAN HOUSE

Since 1984, Samaritan House has sought to foster personal safety, growth and self-sufficiency in adults and their children through freedom from sexual and domestic violence, human trafficking, and homelessness in Hampton Roads by providing emergency and permanent housing, support services and community outreach to victims. For additional information, visit: http://www.samaritanhouseva.org.

Media Contact

Amanda McCrowell, Drucker + Falk, 757-406-1187, [email protected], www.DruckerandFalk.com

