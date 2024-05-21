Drucker + Falk Continues to Grow Long-time Partnership with The Halle Companies with Management of Ellis Station

Drucker + Falk values our decade-long partnership with The Halle Companies, and we are honored to further strengthen that relationship through the inclusion of Ellis Station. Post this

This brand-new development represents the pinnacle of luxury living, featuring an exceptional amenity package and meticulously designed interiors. Featuring an indoor heated pool with lap lanes, resort-style outdoor pool, rooftop lounges atop of every building, an expansive gym, sports simulator room, theater room, and pickleball and tennis courts, future residents are being met with unparalleled opportunities for recreation and relaxation. The community keeps the list of enviable amenities going with a leash-free bark park, upscale pet spa, EV charging stations, as well as sidewalk access to Publix Grocery at The Marketplace at Ellis Crossing, making it a truly distinctive community in the area.

Remaining in line with the high-end amenities throughout the community, Ellis Station boasts captivating apartment interiors as well. Inside every home, residents will experience luxurious wood-style flooring, plush carpeting, crown molding, and 9-foot ceilings. The apartments also include built-in work stations, designer kitchens, and spa-like bathrooms, setting a new standard for exceptional living.

"Drucker + Falk values our decade-long partnership with The Halle Companies, and we are honored to further strengthen that relationship through the inclusion of Ellis Station," shared Sherry Yarborough, Director of Multifamily Management at Drucker + Falk. "With our extensive track record in successfully leasing and managing properties of similar caliber, we are committed to surpassing expectations at every turn. Our team eagerly anticipates extending a warm welcome to new residents, offering them the exceptional experience that defines what will be a highly-coveted community in the area."

The community has already started welcoming its first residents with leasing well underway. For more information about the community, visit: http://www.ellisstationapartments.com

Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full-service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 40,000 apartment homes and more than 3,000,000 square feet of office, retail and industrial space in 10 states. In addition to managing a broad range of properties, including class A+ to affordable apartment communities, mixed-use and all types of commercial properties, Drucker + Falk partners with clients on developing new properties, renovating and repositioning assets, converting historic properties to unique, upscale apartment homes and offers commercial leasing and sales services. For more information visit Drucker + Falk.

