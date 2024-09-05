Drucker + Falk Donates IT Equipment to PCs for People, Strengthening Commitment to Digital Inclusion and Community Support

By partnering with PCs for People, we are ensuring that our former equipment continues to make a positive impact in our communities, providing access to the digital tools necessary for education, employment, and personal growth. - David Walton, CIO for Drucker + Falk Post this

"At Drucker + Falk, we believe in the power of technology to transform lives," said David Walton, CIO. "By partnering with PCs for People, we are ensuring that our former equipment continues to make a positive impact in our communities, providing access to the digital tools necessary for education, employment, and personal growth."

PCs for People has been a driving force in offering affordable technology and low-cost internet to underserved populations across the United States. The organization refurbishes donated equipment, making it accessible at little or no cost, reducing e-waste, and fostering a more inclusive digital landscape.

This collaboration highlights Drucker + Falk's unwavering commitment to corporate social responsibility, underscoring their ongoing efforts to support initiatives that promote sustainability, digital inclusion, and community development. Over their 85+ years in business, Drucker + Falk has continually found ways to give back, whether through charitable donations, community involvement, or partnerships that make a difference.

About Drucker + Falk

Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a performance-driven real estate service and investment firm with a passion for excellence. The company specializes in multifamily management, commercial real estate services, and investment services, managing a diverse portfolio of over 40,000 apartments and 3 million square feet of commercial space. With a strong commitment to creating value and delivering outstanding results, Drucker + Falk serves clients across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. Learn more at Drucker + Falk.

About PCs for People

PCs for People is a nonprofit organization that provides affordable computers, computer repair, internet service, and digital literacy training to individuals and families with limited access to technology. Since its inception, PCs for People has helped transform lives by giving those in need the tools to access opportunities for education, employment, and personal development. Visit their website to learn more.

Media Contact

Amanda McCrowell, Drucker + Falk, 757-406-1187, [email protected], www.druckerandfalk.com

