Drucker + Falk Earns Multiple Honors at Annual VAMA | CVA RAMMY Awards

-Assistant Property Manager of the Year – Maggie Riso at Deco at CNB (currently the Property Manager for Residences at Richmond Trust)

-Best Online Reputation – Crossroads Station Apartments

-Leasing Professional of the Year – Logan Mihalcoe at Residences at Richmond Trust

-Senior Community of the Year – Acclaim at Carriage Hill

-Best Community with a Team of Six or More – Chelsea Square

"I am incredibly proud of our DF team members and these communities. Bringing home five wins this year is a remarkable achievement considering this market and the incredible communities and multifamily talent it holds. The honors we received validate the extra level of care and effort that DF puts into creating exceptional experiences for our residents - 'We Aim Higher' is more than just a mantra; it is truly how we operate each and every day," said Andrew Chisholm, Director of Multifamily Management at Drucker + Falk.

Drucker + Falk brings over eight decades of experience and a team of some of the most skilled multifamily professionals in the industry together to deliver experiences that exceed expectations for both clients and residents alike.

ABOUT DRUCKER + FALK

Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of nearly 40,000 apartment homes and approximately 3,000,000 square feet of office, retail and industrial space in 10 states. In addition to managing a broad range of properties, including class A+ to affordable apartment communities, mixed-use and all types of commercial properties, Drucker + Falk partners with clients on developing new properties, renovating and repositioning assets, converting historic properties to unique, upscale apartment homes and offers commercial leasing and sales services. For more information visit Drucker + Falk.

ABOUT THE VIRGINIA APARTMENT MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATION

The Virginia Apartment Management Association — the state's retail housing industry's premier association — represents more than 130,000 apartment homes and communities. The Central Virginia Apartment Association, a division of the Virginia Apartment Management Association, hosts Central Virginia's largest multifamily rental housing annual event: the RAMMY Awards. Each year groups of out of town judges tour Central Virginia area communities, interview team members and have recognized the following apartment communities and staff as leaders in the field of property management.

Media Contact

Amanda McCrowell, Drucker + Falk, 757-406-1187, [email protected], www.DruckerandFalk.com

