Drucker + Falk Employees Unite to Support Keep America Beautiful Initiative

Over 250 Team Members Joined Forces for 17 Clean-Up Events Across 7 States
NEWPORT NEWS, Va., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drucker + Falk (DF), a leading multifamily management company, is proud to announce the successful completion of its 2024 clean up initiative in support of Keep America Beautiful. This year, 258 dedicated DF team members used their annual 'Day of Giving' to participate in 17 clean-up events spanning 7 states.
DF scheduled clean up events throughout the company's footprint, giving team members the ability to volunteer during the work week using their annual paid 'Day of Giving'. In less than 80 days, DF employees collectively volunteered 883 hours to clean up local parks, downtown areas, nature trails, beaches, schools, and more. The company-led events took place in Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, and Virginia and resulted in over 275 bags and buckets of trash being collected. The initiative not only improved the appearance of these areas but also promoted a sense of community pride and environmental responsibility.
Tarra Secrest, Director of Marketing for Drucker + Falk, emphasized the company's dedication to community service saying, "We prioritize creating impactful volunteer opportunities for our team members throughout the year. Whether partnering with inspiring nonprofits or organizing our own initiatives, this focus on giving back allows us to make a real difference in our local communities. The recent events to create a more beautiful America not only resulted in improved spaces but fostered team building through service."
"I've always felt that time giving back is time well spent. Having the opportunity to serve alongside our team members was truly rewarding and I look forward to future opportunities to do so again. While DF organized this year's impressive line up of clean-up events, it's our team members that make them happen. Coming together across 7 states for so many events had a significant impact and we couldn't be more proud of their participation," added Wendy Drucker, Managing Director for Drucker + Falk.
These environmental-focused events were the most recent in the company's ongoing efforts to give back. DF remains committed to fostering a culture of social responsibility and looks forward to continuing their efforts to keep their communities beautiful. To learn more about Keep America Beautiful and ways to get involved visit their website.
About Drucker + Falk
Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full-service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 40,000 apartment homes and more than 3,000,000 square feet of office, retail and industrial space in 10 states. In addition to managing a broad range of properties, including class A+ to affordable apartment communities, mixed-use and all types of commercial properties, Drucker + Falk partners with clients on developing new properties, renovating and repositioning assets, converting historic properties to unique, upscale apartment homes and offers commercial leasing and sales services. For more information visit Drucker + Falk.
Media Contact
Amanda McCrowell, Drucker + Falk, 757-406-1187, [email protected], www.DruckerandFalk.com
SOURCE Drucker + Falk
Share this article