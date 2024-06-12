Drucker + Falk Employees Unite to Support Keep America Beautiful Initiative

The recent events to create a more beautiful America not only resulted in improved spaces but fostered team building through service. Post this

Tarra Secrest, Director of Marketing for Drucker + Falk, emphasized the company's dedication to community service saying, "We prioritize creating impactful volunteer opportunities for our team members throughout the year. Whether partnering with inspiring nonprofits or organizing our own initiatives, this focus on giving back allows us to make a real difference in our local communities. The recent events to create a more beautiful America not only resulted in improved spaces but fostered team building through service."

"I've always felt that time giving back is time well spent. Having the opportunity to serve alongside our team members was truly rewarding and I look forward to future opportunities to do so again. While DF organized this year's impressive line up of clean-up events, it's our team members that make them happen. Coming together across 7 states for so many events had a significant impact and we couldn't be more proud of their participation," added Wendy Drucker, Managing Director for Drucker + Falk.

These environmental-focused events were the most recent in the company's ongoing efforts to give back. DF remains committed to fostering a culture of social responsibility and looks forward to continuing their efforts to keep their communities beautiful. To learn more about Keep America Beautiful and ways to get involved visit their website.

About Drucker + Falk

Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full-service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 40,000 apartment homes and more than 3,000,000 square feet of office, retail and industrial space in 10 states. In addition to managing a broad range of properties, including class A+ to affordable apartment communities, mixed-use and all types of commercial properties, Drucker + Falk partners with clients on developing new properties, renovating and repositioning assets, converting historic properties to unique, upscale apartment homes and offers commercial leasing and sales services. For more information visit Drucker + Falk.

