Drucker + Falk Expands Florida Presence with MH Deer Moss Creek, LLC Partnership

The Enclave features eleven two- and three-story buildings, housing 303 thoughtfully designed apartment homes. Residents will enjoy an array of top-tier amenities, including an 8,000-square-foot clubhouse equipped with socializing, working, and recreational spaces; gaming and media rooms; coworking and individual workspaces; a state-of-the-art fitness center; and a coffee lounge. Outdoor amenities include a resort-style pool with pergolas, outdoor kitchens, two dog parks, and select buildings with elevators. Additionally, the community offers detached garages and rentable carports to enhance convenience. The spacious floor plans boast open-concept living areas, 9-foot ceilings, kitchen islands, under-cabinet lighting, premium finishes, and full-size washers and dryers.

"We are thrilled to partner with MH Deer Moss Creek, LLC on this stunning new community in Niceville, FL. The meticulously designed residences and premium amenities reflect our shared dedication to excellence," said Kellie Falk, Managing Partner at Drucker + Falk. "Our team is eager to bring this vision to life and to welcome residents to a community that will enrich the Niceville landscape. We are privileged to be a part of this groundbreaking project and are committed to its success."

Representatives from MH Deer Moss Creek, LLC, and its partners have expressed great enthusiasm for this project. Peter Bocchino, owner of Marin Development, alongside Michael Nelson of Marin Development and Charles Rigdon of Harbor Capital, shared, "We are excited to introduce this exceptional community to Niceville. As local residents, we are deeply committed to enhancing the quality of life here. We believe Niceville is one of the best places in Florida to live and raise a family, and we look forward to contributing to its growth and prosperity."

The Enclave at Deer Moss Creek is poised to become a landmark in Niceville, setting a new standard for luxury living and community engagement. Its strategic location offers easy access to key local destinations and military installations, providing a competitive advantage. The Enclave also extends a 5% discount to active-duty military personnel and additional incentives through its Preferred Profession program. For more information, please visit the community website.

Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full-service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 40,000 apartment homes and over 3,000,000 square feet of office, retail, and industrial space in 10 states. In addition to managing a broad range of properties, including class A+ to affordable apartment communities, mixed-use, and all types of commercial properties, Drucker + Falk partners with clients on developing new properties, renovating and repositioning assets, converting historic properties to unique, upscale apartment homes and offers commercial leasing and sales services. For more information visit Drucker + Falk.

