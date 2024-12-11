Drucker + Falk Expands Its Partnership in North Carolina with Expedition Capital Advisors

National property management firm adds two premier properties to southeast portfolio

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DF Multifamily, a division of Drucker + Falk, is proud to announce its continued partnership with Expedition Capital Advisors (ExCap), bringing two premier residential communities—Enclave at Rivergate in Charlotte, NC, and Ashbrook Village in Gastonia, NC—into its multifamily management portfolio. These acquisitions mark the fourth and fifth properties added to the portfolio through this successful collaboration, further solidifying Drucker + Falk's presence in the Charlotte region with 1,800 units across nine properties.

Enclave at Rivergate, a 216-unit community, features expansive one, two, and three-bedroom homes with high-end finishes such as quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and private patios or balconies. Residents enjoy access to luxurious amenities, including a resort-style pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a modern clubhouse with a Wi-Fi lounge, and pet-friendly spaces like Bark Park and green areas. Its prime location provides convenient access to Charlotte's top shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations, as well as major employers and the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Ashbrook Village, a 423-unit community in Gastonia, NC, offers a mix of one-bedroom garden-style apartments and spacious two-bedroom townhomes. Residents benefit from a resort-style saltwater pool, an outdoor grilling area, and close proximity to major thoroughfares such as I-485 and I-85, connecting them to Uptown Charlotte, Charlotte Airport, and local business hubs.

"We are deeply grateful for the trust and confidence ExCap has placed in our team by giving us the opportunity to manage Enclave at Rivergate and Ashbrook Village," said Jim Ledbetter, President + COO for Drucker + Falk. "These new additions to the Drucker + Falk portfolio reflect the strength of our ongoing relationship, and we are excited to continue enhancing the living experiences for their residents while expanding our presence in North Carolina."

The strategic plans for both Enclave at Rivergate and Ashbrook Village focus on enhancing operational efficiencies, improving resident satisfaction, and implementing targeted capital improvements. These initiatives are designed to position both properties for strong performance, ensuring long-term value creation and robust returns for its stakeholders

Currently Leasing at:

Enclave at Rivergate

Ashbrook Village

About Drucker + Falk

Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full-service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 42,000 apartment homes and 3,000,000+ square feet of office, retail, and industrial space in 12 states. Drucker + Falk specializes in multifamily and commercial property management, developing new properties, repositioning assets, and creating upscale, unique apartment communities. For more information, visit Drucker + Falk.

Media Contact

Amanda McCrowell, Drucker + Falk, 757-406-1187, [email protected], www.druckerandfalk.com

Facebook

SOURCE Drucker + Falk