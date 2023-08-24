Drucker + Falk Featured on MHN's Top 50 Multifamily Property Management Firms List

National Property Management Firm Added to the Reputable List for 2023
NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drucker + Falk (DF), one of the nation's most prominent multifamily management companies, was recognized as one of the Top 50 Multifamily Property Management Firms for 2023 according to Multi-Housing News (MHN). The property management firms making up this list collectively manage 3.2 million apartments in 2022. DF was ranked 27th on the list.
"Drucker + Falk's placement on MHN's Top 50 list is attributed to our incredible team members—both past and present. Over the span of 85 years, our mission has consistently been to surpass the expectations of our clients and residents by consistently 'Aiming Higher' in all our endeavors. Our team members wholeheartedly embrace this mindset in their daily pursuits, and we take immense pride in the outcomes that have been achieved," remarked Jim Ledbetter, President and COO of Drucker + Falk. The company's foundation is built upon a firmly established track record of delivering exceptional results for clients and cultivating positive resident experiences. This achievement has been upheld over 85 years and will continue in the years ahead.
According to Multi-Housing News, the methodology for developing this annual list is as follows:
"The Top 50 Multifamily Property Management Firms of 2023 ranking utilized self-reported data for all firms. Positions were calculated using a weighted formula based on a variety of factors, including the total units under management, property operations (both owned and managed), and presence across property sectors. The ranking represents what we feel is a logical balance among firm growth, market share and property diversification. Ranking factors are not limited to the data that appear on this page."
For more details about the MHN Top 50 list, visit their website or view the list here.
About Drucker + Falk
Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full-service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 40,000 apartment homes and more than 3,000,000 square feet of office, retail and industrial space in 12 states. In addition to managing a broad range of properties, including class A+ to affordable apartment communities, mixed-use and all types of commercial properties, Drucker + Falk partners with clients on developing new properties, renovating and repositioning assets, converting historic properties to unique, upscale apartment homes and offers commercial leasing and sales services. For more information visit Drucker + Falk.
Media Contact
Amanda McCrowell, Drucker + Falk, 757-406-1187, [email protected], www.DruckerandFalk.com
SOURCE Drucker + Falk
Share this article