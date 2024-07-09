Drucker + Falk Further Grows Partnership with Carolina Project Equities to Manage New 55+ Community in Raleigh, NC

National Property Management Firm Selected to Oversee the Leasing and Management of Oak Forest Pointe

RALEIGH, N.C., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carolina Project Equities, known for their excellence in diverse development projects, has selected DF Multifamily, a premier division of Drucker + Falk (DF) and one of the nation's top multifamily management companies to oversee the leasing and management of Oak Forest Pointe apartments. This newly developed affordable 55+ senior housing community, situated in North Raleigh, signifies the fourth project entrusted to DF by this long-time client. The timing of the new development couldn't be more opportune, in light of the recent release of U.S. Census Bureau data, which underscores Raleigh's status as one of America's fastest-growing cities. Moreover, DF's ongoing portfolio expansion within the Southeast, including the 55+ housing market, further emphasizes the strategic importance of this partnership.

Oak Forest Pointe, which began welcoming residents at the beginning of 2024, offers 120 affordable one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. The community's desirable location near Triangle Town Center and I-540 allows for easy access to North Raleigh, downtown Raleigh, and Research Triangle Park, as well as walking distance to a variety of shopping conveniences.

The community features a vast range of amenities designed to enhance the living experience for its residents, including a well-appointed fitness room, elevators, a resident clubhouse, a laundry center, a business center, and storage rooms available for rent. Inside the apartment homes, residents will find luxury wood-inspired flooring, 9' ceilings, granite countertops, and open layouts that cater to a modern lifestyle.

"We have enjoyed our long-tenured relationship with the team at Carolina Project Equities and working with them to provide management services for their excellent developments. Oak Forest Pointe has been no exception and offers exceptional, quality affordable senior housing to residents of Wake County," said Kellie Falk, Managing Partner of Drucker + Falk.

Initial move-ins began in January 2024, and the community is on track to exceed their aggressive occupancy goals for May, reflecting the high demand for quality affordable 55+ housing in the area.

For more information about Oak Forest Pointe and leasing opportunities, please visit the community's website.

About Drucker + Falk

Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full-service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 40,000 apartment homes and more than 3,000,000 square feet of office, retail and industrial space in 10 states. In addition to managing a broad range of properties, including class A+ to affordable apartment communities, mixed-use and all types of commercial properties, Drucker + Falk partners with clients on developing new properties, renovating and repositioning assets, converting historic properties to unique, upscale apartment homes and offers commercial leasing and sales services. For more information visit Drucker + Falk.

