Drucker + Falk Joins NMHC Initiative to Support Multifamily Housing Residents

Drucker + Falk is among 100 multifamily apartment providers and supporters, collectively representing over 3.7 million apartment homes across 50 states and D.C., who have come together to commit to the Foundations for Rental Housing outlined below:

Engage with residents to foster an atmosphere of mutual respect, trust and communication.

Have procedures in place to respond to resident requests.

Comply with all applicable anti-discrimination, fair housing and fair credit laws.

Support residents who express an interest in enhancing their credit through rent payment reporting.

Respond to requests from residents facing financial hardship who are seeking external resources.

Rights and responsibilities of lease holders and housing providers will be contained in the lease documents.

"NMHC's new initiative reflects Drucker + Falk, along with our industry peers', dedication to the well-being of our residents and communities," said Jim Ledbetter, President and COO for Drucker + Falk. "We are proud to join hands with NMHC to create positive change in the rental housing sector and further demonstrate our commitment to providing exceptional living experiences for our residents."

To learn more about the NMHC's Foundations for Rental Housing effort, please visit NMHC's dedicated program page, where you can find comprehensive information about the program's objectives, impact, and the full list of supporters.

About Drucker + Falk

Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full-service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 40,000 apartment homes and more than 3,000,000 square feet of office, retail and industrial space in 12 states. In addition to managing a broad range of properties, including class A+ to affordable apartment communities, mixed-use and all types of commercial properties, Drucker + Falk partners with clients on developing new properties, renovating and repositioning assets, converting historic properties to unique, upscale apartment homes and offers commercial leasing and sales services. For more information, visit Drucker + Falk.

Media Contact

Amanda McCrowell, Drucker + Falk, 757-406-1187, [email protected], www.DruckerandFalk.com

