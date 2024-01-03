Drucker + Falk Management Team Shines at 2023 AAA Pinnacle Awards

Drucker + Falk couldn't be more proud of our exceptional managers who received well-deserved recognition at the AAA Pinnacle Awards. Their dedication, professionalism, and commitment to aiming higher in every aspect of their role embody the core values of Drucker + Falk. Post this

Property Manager of the Year: Lee Ann Potter at The Lennox

Supervisor of the Year: Sue West, Regional Property Manager for Drucker + Falk

Deidre Brown, Director of Multifamily Management for Drucker + Falk, shared, "Drucker + Falk couldn't be more proud of our exceptional managers who received well-deserved recognition at the AAA Pinnacle Awards. Their dedication, professionalism, and commitment to aiming higher in every aspect of their role embody the core values of Drucker + Falk. These achievements reflect not only their individual excellence but also the standard of excellence we uphold as a company. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to them and all the other 2023 winners for their remarkable accomplishments."

Drawing on over eight decades of experience and a team comprising some of the industry's most adept multifamily professionals, Drucker + Falk delivers comprehensive management services to clients and ensures positive experiences for residents across the country. For details surrounding DF Multifamily, a division of Drucker + Falk, visit the website.

ABOUT DRUCKER + FALK

Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of nearly 40,000 apartment homes and approximately 3,000,000 square feet of office, retail and industrial space in 11 states. In addition to managing a broad range of properties, including class A+ to affordable apartment communities, mixed-use and all types of commercial properties, Drucker + Falk partners with clients on developing new properties, renovating and repositioning assets, converting historic properties to unique, upscale apartment homes and offers commercial leasing and sales services. For more information visit Drucker + Falk.

Media Contact

Amanda McCrowell, Drucker + Falk, 757-406-1187, [email protected], www.DruckerandFalk.com

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

SOURCE Drucker + Falk