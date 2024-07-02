Drucker + Falk Named on J Turner Research's List of Top 25 Property Management Firms in the 2024 Division I ORA™ Power Ranking

Being recognized on this list every year is possible because of the hard work and dedication of our team members and the residents wanting to share their positive experiences online. Post this

To qualify for the Division I ORA® Power Ranking, a company must be featured in the NMHC Top 50 Managers List, and the top 25 companies are determined based on their ORA® Scores as of April 2024. DF's scored a companywide ORA® of 68.88 in the 2024 ranking. In addition, nine apartment communities, managed by Drucker + Falk were featured in the Elite 1% ORA Power Ranking announced earlier this year.

"Being recognized on this list every year is possible because of the hard work and dedication of our team members and the residents wanting to share their positive experiences online. Drucker + Falk takes great pride in delivering excellence and exceeding expectations, which is why we've been so successful for over 85 years," commented Jim Ledbetter, President and COO of Drucker + Falk.

Tarra Secrest, Director of Marketing and Property Development for Drucker + Falk, added, "We understand how critical resident experiences are to the success of our communities and to our residents' happiness in their homes. Drucker + Falk leverages the best talent, tools, and service practices to ensure consistently positive resident experiences across our entire portfolio. Seeing the company named to this list year after year is something we're incredibly proud of and look forward to celebrating with our teams."

About Drucker + Falk

Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full-service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 40,000 apartment homes and more than 3,000,000 square feet of office, retail and industrial space in 10 states. In addition to managing a broad range of properties, including class A+ to affordable apartment communities, mixed-use and all types of commercial properties, Drucker + Falk partners with clients on developing new properties, renovating and repositioning assets, converting historic properties to unique, upscale apartment homes and offers commercial leasing and sales services. For more information visit Drucker + Falk.

