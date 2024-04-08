Drucker + Falk Nationally Ranked on NMHC's 2024 Top 50 Managers List

National Property Management Firm Climbs the Highly-Anticipated List Again this Year
NEWPORT NEWS, Va., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drucker + Falk (DF), one of the nation's most prominent multifamily management companies, has yet again made the annual National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) Top 50 Managers List. This year represents the 35th edition of the NMHC's Top 50 lists and marks another rise in the annual rankings for DF.
Apartment developers and builders are invited to participate in a survey questionnaire that asks about their prior year's activities, while apartment owners, managers and syndicators are asked to report their portfolio holdings (either owned, managed or syndicated) as of January 1, 2024. The resulting Top 50 Managers oversee about one fifth of the nation's apartments.
"Drucker + Falk's annual inclusion in the NMHC Top 50 list is a direct reflection of the hard work of our team members and the companywide dedication to the "DF Way" in everything that we do. We pride ourselves on providing the highest level of real estate services, working together to exceed the expectations of our clients and our residents," said Jim Ledbetter, Drucker + Falk President + COO. "I am so incredibly proud of our DF team members and their passion for what they do. Seeing that passion result in being included on a list of the nation's largest but far more importantly best management companies is an added bonus. Lastly, it is a genuine privilege to work with such a talented group of professionals."
About Drucker + Falk
Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 40,000 apartment homes and more than 3,000,000 square feet of office, retail and industrial space in 10 states. In addition to managing a broad range of properties, including class A+ to affordable apartment communities, mixed-use and all types of commercial properties, Drucker + Falk partners with clients on developing new properties, renovating and repositioning assets, converting historic properties to unique, upscale apartment homes and offers commercial leasing and sales services. For more information visit Drucker + Falk.
