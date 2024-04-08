Drucker + Falk Nationally Ranked on NMHC's 2024 Top 50 Managers List

I am so incredibly proud of our DF team members and their passion for what they do. Seeing that passion result in being included on a list of the nation's largest but far more importantly best management companies is an added bonus. - Jim Ledbetter, Drucker + Falk President + COO Post this

"Drucker + Falk's annual inclusion in the NMHC Top 50 list is a direct reflection of the hard work of our team members and the companywide dedication to the "DF Way" in everything that we do. We pride ourselves on providing the highest level of real estate services, working together to exceed the expectations of our clients and our residents," said Jim Ledbetter, Drucker + Falk President + COO. "I am so incredibly proud of our DF team members and their passion for what they do. Seeing that passion result in being included on a list of the nation's largest but far more importantly best management companies is an added bonus. Lastly, it is a genuine privilege to work with such a talented group of professionals."

For more details about the NMHC Top 50 lists, visit their website or view the list here.

About Drucker + Falk

Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 40,000 apartment homes and more than 3,000,000 square feet of office, retail and industrial space in 10 states. In addition to managing a broad range of properties, including class A+ to affordable apartment communities, mixed-use and all types of commercial properties, Drucker + Falk partners with clients on developing new properties, renovating and repositioning assets, converting historic properties to unique, upscale apartment homes and offers commercial leasing and sales services. For more information visit Drucker + Falk.

Media Contact

Amanda McCrowell, Drucker + Falk, 757-406-1187, [email protected], www.DruckerandFalk.com

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

SOURCE Drucker + Falk