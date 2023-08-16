Drucker + Falk Partners with Marker Development for Groundbreaking Urban Multifamily Project in Weinland Park

Over the past two years, Drucker + Falk has worked closely with Marker Development, refining every detail to bring their vision to life. We are honored to represent their brand and facilitate the realization of this exceptional community. Tweet this

The location of Crossline at 300 East 5th Avenue ensures residents enjoy the vibrant surrounding neighborhood. With walkability to Weinland Park and easy access to an array of shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues, the community seamlessly integrates with the dynamic spirit of Columbus. The historical significance of the location intertwines with Marker Development's philanthropic commitment and serves as the inspiration for the community's name - based on the streetcar lines that once crossed Weinland Park and the streetcar suburb history of the neighborhood. Through a partnership with Columbus-Franklin County Finance Authority, the project aims to support the Community Shelter Board in addressing the city's homelessness and affordable housing needs, solidifying its purpose as a beacon of hope and progress.

Crossline represents the first multifamily community for Marker Development, and the first assignment with Drucker + Falk, cementing the shared focus on creating a remarkable living space and enhancing the resident experience. Kimberly Krzemien, Multifamily Director with Drucker + Falk, expressed immense enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We could not be more excited to collaborate with Marker Development on their first mixed-use, urban multifamily development in Weinland Park, Columbus OH. Over the past two years, Drucker + Falk has worked closely with Marker Development, refining every detail to bring their vision to life. We are honored to represent their brand and facilitate the realization of this exceptional community."

Drucker + Falk's collaboration with Marker Development marks a significant milestone for both companies, as they unite their expertise to redefine urban living in Weinland Park. With a shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and community impact, this partnership is set to deliver a living experience that surpasses expectations.

About Drucker + Falk

Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full-service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 40,000 apartment homes and more than 3,000,000 square feet of office, retail and industrial space in 12 states. In addition to managing a broad range of properties, including class A+ to affordable apartment communities, mixed-use and all types of commercial properties, Drucker + Falk partners with clients on developing new properties, renovating and repositioning assets, converting historic properties to unique, upscale apartment homes and offers commercial leasing and sales services. For more information visit Drucker + Falk.

About Marker Development

Marker Development, and its affiliate Marker Construction, is a full-service development and construction firm with over 140 associates and two fully staffed offices in Bellefontaine and Columbus. Our portfolio of work includes both public and private work with a primary focus in civic, commercial, education, healthcare, industrial, multi-family, mixed-use, senior living, recreational, and religious markets.

At Marker Development, every project is a passion project. We are game changers in the commercial development and construction space. We are a team of evolutionaries; seekers of the solutions for complex problems with our sights set on improving the status quo. We push boundaries with our blueprints, framing every design with originality and authenticity - always building better. Founded in 1956, our literal and figurative foundations cement our promise of safety and security for our stakeholders. Being a trusted resource in our community for the past 65 years means everything to us. We build every space as if it were for friends or family, committed to leaving a positive mark everywhere we go.

Media Contact

Amanda McCrowell, Drucker + Falk, 757-406-1187, [email protected], www.DruckerandFalk.com

