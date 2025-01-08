Drucker + Falk Partners with St. Clair Holdings to Manage Newly Acquired Luxury Gated Community in Raleigh, NC

National Property Management Firm Expands Reach with New Partnership

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DF Multifamily, a distinguished division of Drucker + Falk (DF), is thrilled to announce its new partnership with St. Clair Holdings, an investment company specializing in value-add real estate projects in the Southeast & Southwest. This collaboration marks DF's first project with St. Clair Holdings, involving the management of the recently acquired 228-unit Brentmoor Apartment Homes.

Located in Raleigh, NC, Brentmoor is currently undergoing an extensive renovation and improvement project. This investment will enhance the resident experience and elevate the community to a premier living destination. Located just off the I-440 Beltline, this well-established apartment community offers residents the advantage of convenient access to Downtown Raleigh, North Hills, Midtown East, and the Triangle's top shopping, dining, and entertainment venues. With a range of spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans, the property also features a Bark Park, dry sauna, car detail center, gated entry, and detached garages, setting it apart from neighboring communities.

"We are excited and honored to have been selected by St. Clair Holdings to manage this well-recognized asset in the Triangle area," stated Multifamily Director Sherry Yarborough. "We look forward to successfully implementing their vision for the community and delivering substantial returns for their investors."

With renovations focused on both exterior upgrades and interior enhancements underway, the community's revitalization will include modernized amenities and updated finishes, creating a fresh and inviting living environment for residents in Raleigh.

About Drucker + Falk

Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full-service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 42,000 apartment homes and 3,000,000+ square feet of office, retail, and industrial space in 12 states. Drucker + Falk specializes in multifamily and commercial property management, developing new properties, repositioning assets, and creating upscale, unique apartment communities. For more information, visit Drucker + Falk.

