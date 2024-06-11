Drucker + Falk Partners with Trask Land Company to Manage Brand-New Luxury 55+ Community in Wilmington, NC

National Property Management Firm Set to Deliver a Premier Living Experience at Oak Grove at Blake Farm Apartment Community
RALEIGH, N.C., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DF Multifamily, a leading division of Drucker + Falk (DF) and one of the nation's most prominent multifamily management companies, is thrilled to announce its latest partnership with the esteemed Trask Land Company. Renowned for their award-winning excellence in various types of development, Trask Land Company has selected DF Multifamily to manage Oak Grove at Blake Farm, a brand-new luxury 55+ community in Wilmington, NC. This development arrives at an opportune moment, as Southern Living recently ranked Wilmington, NC, #1 among the 2024 Cities on the Rise due to its steadily growing population. This collaboration marks the beginning of what both companies anticipate will be a series of successful projects together.
Oak Grove at Blake Farm embodies the tagline "Step into the Good Life," offering residents an unparalleled blend of luxury living and modern conveniences. This 186-unit community nestled just minutes from the pristine Wrightsville beaches and the charming historic town of Wilmington, NC, promises a worry-free lifestyle in a coastal-inspired setting. Residents can choose from thoughtfully designed one- and two-bedroom apartment homes, each featuring open floor plans ideal for hosting friends and family. The rental homes showcase 10-11 ft ceilings, modern appliances, beautiful quartz countertops, large walk-in closets, spa-inspired bathrooms, and much more.
Beyond the luxurious apartment interiors, Oak Grove at Blake Farm offers a wealth of resort-like amenities designed to enhance the living experience. These include a rooftop lounge with a gourmet kitchen and outdoor fireplace, a saltwater pool with a sun shelf and tropical cabanas, a putting green and golf simulator, a wellness studio, and a full-service Pup spa. Residents can also enjoy yoga classes, wine lockers, community rooms with reading nooks, fireside spots in the courtyard, community Wi-Fi, garages, and golf cart garages. The community boasts stunning views, concierge services, and, of course, a premier location.
"Working alongside our valued client on the Oak Grove at Blake Farm project is a privilege for Drucker + Falk. We look forward to delivering an unparalleled residential experience and exceeding our clients' expectations as we bring their vision to life," said Kellie Falk, Managing Director for Drucker + Falk.
Oak Grove at Blake Farm is currently in the lease-up phase, for more information about the community, please visit the website.
About Drucker + Falk
Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full-service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 40,000 apartment homes and more than 3,000,000 square feet of office, retail and industrial space in 10 states. In addition to managing a broad range of properties, including class A+ to affordable apartment communities, mixed-use and all types of commercial properties, Drucker + Falk partners with clients on developing new properties, renovating and repositioning assets, converting historic properties to unique, upscale apartment homes and offers commercial leasing and sales services. For more information visit Drucker + Falk.
