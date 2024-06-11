Drucker + Falk Partners with Trask Land Company to Manage Brand-New Luxury 55+ Community in Wilmington, NC

We look forward to delivering an unparalleled residential experience and exceeding our clients' expectations as we bring their vision to life. Post this

Beyond the luxurious apartment interiors, Oak Grove at Blake Farm offers a wealth of resort-like amenities designed to enhance the living experience. These include a rooftop lounge with a gourmet kitchen and outdoor fireplace, a saltwater pool with a sun shelf and tropical cabanas, a putting green and golf simulator, a wellness studio, and a full-service Pup spa. Residents can also enjoy yoga classes, wine lockers, community rooms with reading nooks, fireside spots in the courtyard, community Wi-Fi, garages, and golf cart garages. The community boasts stunning views, concierge services, and, of course, a premier location.

"Working alongside our valued client on the Oak Grove at Blake Farm project is a privilege for Drucker + Falk. We look forward to delivering an unparalleled residential experience and exceeding our clients' expectations as we bring their vision to life," said Kellie Falk, Managing Director for Drucker + Falk.

Oak Grove at Blake Farm is currently in the lease-up phase, for more information about the community, please visit the website.

About Drucker + Falk

Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full-service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 40,000 apartment homes and more than 3,000,000 square feet of office, retail and industrial space in 10 states. In addition to managing a broad range of properties, including class A+ to affordable apartment communities, mixed-use and all types of commercial properties, Drucker + Falk partners with clients on developing new properties, renovating and repositioning assets, converting historic properties to unique, upscale apartment homes and offers commercial leasing and sales services. For more information visit Drucker + Falk.

