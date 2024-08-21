Drucker + Falk Recognized Among Top Property Management Firms in 2024 by Commercial Property Executive and Multi-Housing News

We are incredibly proud of our team's efforts across the entire organization and remain committed to setting new benchmarks for excellence in our industry, as 'We Aim Higher' in all we do. -Kellie Falk, Managing Director for Drucker + Falk Post this

DF's notable rise in the 2024 rankings is attributed to its strategic focus on optimizing asset performance, combined with an increased number of units managed and strong portfolio occupancy across various housing sectors. The firm's success across affordable housing, market-rate communities, luxury living, student housing, and senior housing further demonstrates its versatility and commitment to excellence.

"Being recognized by CPE and MHN is a testament to our unwavering dedication to delivering the highest standards in property management," said Kellie Falk, Managing Director for Drucker + Falk. "We are incredibly proud of our team's efforts across the entire organization and remain committed to setting new benchmarks for excellence in our industry, as 'We Aim Higher' in all we do."

Being ranked among the top property management firms by CPE and MHN is a powerful endorsement of DF's credibility, visibility, and influence within the industry. To view this year's complete list visit: Top 75 Multifamily Property Management Companies of 2024

ABOUT DRUCKER + FALK

Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full-service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 41,000 apartment homes and over 3,000,000 square feet of office, retail, and industrial space in 10 states. In addition to managing a broad range of properties, including class A+ to affordable apartment communities, mixed-use, and all types of commercial properties, Drucker + Falk partners with clients on developing new properties, renovating and repositioning assets, converting historic properties to unique, upscale apartment homes and offers commercial leasing and sales services. For more information visit Drucker + Falk.

Media Contact

Amanda McCrowell, Drucker + Falk, 757-406-1187, [email protected], www.DruckerandFalk.com

Facebook

SOURCE Drucker + Falk