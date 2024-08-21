Drucker + Falk Recognized Among Top Property Management Firms in 2024 by Commercial Property Executive and Multi-Housing News

Ranking Celebrates the National Property Management Firm's Strategic Growth + Position as a Multifamily Industry Leader
NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DF Multifamily, a division of Drucker + Falk (DF), is proud to announce its inclusion in the 2024 Top Property Management Firms rankings by Commercial Property Executive (CPE) and Multi-Housing News (MHN). This recognition underscores the company's continued growth to now managing more than 41,000 apartment homes across 10 states and housing over 100,000 residents and solidifies its position as a top-tier firm within the highly competitive property management industry.
The CPE and MHN rankings are unique within the real estate industry and are highly anticipated each year. The rankings are the result of a collaboration between CPE and MHN, where they employ a proprietary methodology that considers factors such as the number of units or square feet of space under management, firm growth, market share as well as property diversity. Using data submitted by the property management firms, they evaluate both third-party service providers and owner-operators, recognizing firms that demonstrate exceptional management capabilities, operational efficiency, and a strong focus on resident satisfaction. With over 85 years of experience, Drucker + Falk has a proven track record of delivering excellence across a diverse portfolio.
DF's notable rise in the 2024 rankings is attributed to its strategic focus on optimizing asset performance, combined with an increased number of units managed and strong portfolio occupancy across various housing sectors. The firm's success across affordable housing, market-rate communities, luxury living, student housing, and senior housing further demonstrates its versatility and commitment to excellence.
"Being recognized by CPE and MHN is a testament to our unwavering dedication to delivering the highest standards in property management," said Kellie Falk, Managing Director for Drucker + Falk. "We are incredibly proud of our team's efforts across the entire organization and remain committed to setting new benchmarks for excellence in our industry, as 'We Aim Higher' in all we do."
Being ranked among the top property management firms by CPE and MHN is a powerful endorsement of DF's credibility, visibility, and influence within the industry. To view this year's complete list visit: Top 75 Multifamily Property Management Companies of 2024
ABOUT DRUCKER + FALK
Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full-service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 41,000 apartment homes and over 3,000,000 square feet of office, retail, and industrial space in 10 states. In addition to managing a broad range of properties, including class A+ to affordable apartment communities, mixed-use, and all types of commercial properties, Drucker + Falk partners with clients on developing new properties, renovating and repositioning assets, converting historic properties to unique, upscale apartment homes and offers commercial leasing and sales services. For more information visit Drucker + Falk.
