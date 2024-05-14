Drucker + Falk Selected to Manage Centro at Pine Nash, a new NSV Development Community

The goal is to ensure Centro at Pine Nash becomes synonymous with upscale urban downtown living in Wilson. Post this

Blending luxury and urban living, Centro at Pine Nash offers residents upscale apartment homes with spacious floor plans, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, luxury wood inspired flooring, and other high-end finishes. The community itself features controlled building access, covered garage parking, a saltwater pool with sundeck and outdoor grilling area, expansive fitness space with state-of-the-art equipment, cardio and strength training center, co-working spaces, an exclusive resident lounge, bike room with fix-it station, climate-controlled package + locker room, as well as a pet spa. On the first level of the building, residents have direct access to 9,400 square feet of retail space, designed to truly deliver a connected lifestyle.

"We could not be more pleased to have been chosen to partner with NSV Development on the lease up and management of this incredible new community," commented Sherry Yarborough, Director of Multifamily Management for Drucker + Falk. "Drucker + Falk has built a long standing reputation for our expertise in the Class A lease-up space and our team is excited to leverage that knowledge and experience to excite the area for this truly unique and premium product. The goal is to ensure Centro at Pine Nash becomes synonymous with upscale urban downtown living in Wilson."

Having already begun leasing and initial move-ins, Centro at Pine Nash is anticipated to be a big, positive change for downtown Wilson. DF has been working closely with NSV Development as the vision for this development becomes a reality and is dedicated to exceeding resident expectations in every way.

About Drucker + Falk

Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full-service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 40,000 apartment homes and more than 3,000,000 square feet of office, retail and industrial space in 10 states. In addition to managing a broad range of properties, including class A+ to affordable apartment communities, mixed-use and all types of commercial properties, Drucker + Falk partners with clients on developing new properties, renovating and repositioning assets, converting historic properties to unique, upscale apartment homes and offers commercial leasing and sales services. For more information visit Drucker + Falk.

Media Contact

Amanda McCrowell, Drucker + Falk, 757-406-1187, [email protected], www.DruckerandFalk.com

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

SOURCE Drucker + Falk