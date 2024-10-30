Drucker + Falk Shines at the Virginia Apartment Management Association Annual ACE Awards

We're continually raising the bar, always looking for new ways to improve the living experience for everyone who calls our properties home. - Deidre Brown, Director of Multifamily Management for Drucker + Falk Post this

Here are the DF 2024 ACE Award Winners:

-Community Team of the Year - 251 Units and Above: Venture Apartments iN Tech Center

-Best Landscaping / Curb Appeal - Garden Style Built Before 2000: Holly Point

-Commitment to Excellence Award: Holly Anderson

-Resident Satisfaction Award: Haygood Halls

-Best Amenity Package: Ellipse Urban Apartments

-Community of the Year - Average Rents $1600-$1699: Liberty Apartment Homes

-Best Landscaping / Curb Appeal - Mid Rise / High Rise: Venture Apartments iN Tech Center

Deidre Brown, Director of Multifamily Management at Drucker + Falk, shared her excitement, "It's incredibly rewarding to see our teams recognized for the hard work they put in every day. These awards highlight not just their dedication to residents but also the genuine care and innovation they bring to our communities. We're continually raising the bar, always looking for new ways to improve the living experience for everyone who calls our properties home."

ABOUT DRUCKER + FALK

Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full-service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 40,000 apartment homes and over 3,000,000 square feet of office, retail, and industrial space in 10 states. In addition to managing a broad range of properties, including class A+ to affordable apartment communities, mixed-use, and all types of commercial properties, Drucker + Falk partners with clients on developing new properties, renovating and repositioning assets, converting historic properties to unique, upscale apartment homes and offers commercial leasing and sales services. For more information visit Drucker + Falk.

ABOUT THE VIRGINIA APARTMENT MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATION

The Virginia Apartment Management Association — Virginia's retail housing industry premier association — represents more than 130,000 apartment homes and communities. For more information, visit http://www.vamaonline.org.

Media Contact

Amanda McCrowell, Drucker + Falk, 7574061187, [email protected], www.DruckerandFalk.com

Facebook

SOURCE Drucker + Falk