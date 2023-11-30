Drucker + Falk Sweeps the Stage at 2023 VAMA | RL Star Awards

Drucker + Falk is honored to have received three Star Awards, a testament to our hard work and growing presence in the Roanoke-Lynchburg area. -Andrew Chisholm, Director of Multifamily Management at Drucker + Falk. Post this

Best Community Team – Up to 200 Units: Logan's Landing

Assistant Community Manager of the Year – 201 Units & Above: Jenni Browne – The View at Blue Ridge Commons

Maintenance Supervisor of the Year – Up to 200 Units: Chris Mejia – Logan's Landing

"Drucker + Falk is honored to have received three Star Awards, a testament to our hard work and growing presence in the Roanoke-Lynchburg area. The recognition for The View at Blue Ridge Commons, our newest construction Class A property, and the record-breaking lease-up success of Logan's Landing proves our commitment to exceptional property management, exceeding expectations for both our clients and residents. This recognition reflects the dedication of our teams, highlighting our thriving presence in this dynamic area, which is truly exciting from a multifamily perspective. We are proud to be making a big impression in this growing region," shared Andrew Chisholm, Director of Multifamily Management at Drucker + Falk.

Drawing on 85 years of experience and a team of some of the most skilled multifamily professionals, Drucker + Falk is dedicated to providing comprehensive property management services to clients and ensuring positive living experiences for residents. For more information about the Star Awards and to see the complete list of 2023 winners, please visit the VAMA website.

ABOUT DRUCKER + FALK

Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of nearly 40,000 apartment homes and approximately 3,000,000 square feet of office, retail and industrial space in 13 states. In addition to managing a broad range of properties, including class A+ to affordable apartment communities, mixed-use and all types of commercial properties, Drucker + Falk partners with clients on developing new properties, renovating and repositioning assets, converting historic properties to unique, upscale apartment homes and offers commercial leasing and sales services. For more information visit Drucker + Falk.

