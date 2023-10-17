Drucker + Falk Sweeps the Stage with 11 ACE Awards from the Virginia Apartment Management Association Annual Event

Each year, we consider it a privilege to stand among the other exceptional communities and industry professionals at this prestigious event. - Deidre Brown, Director of Multifamily Management at Drucker + Falk Tweet this

Two DF Multifamily communities were recognized in the highly sought after Community of the Year Award. Helix at Summit Pointe (Chesapeake) won for Average Rents $1,600 - $1,699 and The Choices at Holland Windsor (Virginia Beach) also won for Average Rents from $1,820-$1,919. The Choices at Holland Windsor went on to win the coveted, Resident Satisfaction Award as well.

DF and their team members went on to receive eight additional honors in six other categories before the event ended, including:

Leasing Professional of the Year, Honorable Mention: Ciara Thomas (Coastline Apartments - Virginia Beach )

(Coastline Apartments - ) Leasing Professional of the Year: Nikole Jenkins (Ellipse Urban Apartments - Hampton )

(Ellipse Urban Apartments - ) Maintenance Professional of the Year, 251 Units and Up: Dennis Dahlum (Coastline Apartments - Virginia Beach )

(Coastline Apartments - ) Assistant Manager of the Year, 251 Units and Up: Jennifer Bishop ( Holly Point - Chesapeake )

( - ) Corporate Support Person of the Year: Jamika Bivens

Best Landscaping / Curb Appeal Garden Style Built Before 2000: Holly Point ( Chesapeake )

( ) Landscaping / Curb Appeal Midrise / High Rise: Venture Apartment iN Tech Center ( Newport News )

) Community Maintenance Team of the Year Up to 200 Units: Bondale Apartments ( Norfolk )

"Each year, we consider it a privilege to stand among the other exceptional communities and industry professionals at this prestigious event. With an ever-increasing number of nominations annually, the competition remains fierce, spotlighting the daily dedication to property management in the Hampton Roads region," said Deidre Brown, DF Director, Multifamily Management, for Drucker + Falk. She went on to share, "Drucker + Falk takes immense pride in the recognition of numerous apartment communities and team members for their unwavering commitment and hard work. Our teams continually aim higher in their pursuit to cultivate not just inviting communities but a sense of 'home' for countless residents in the area. The outcomes of this year's event fill us with an even greater sense of pride."

ABOUT DRUCKER + FALK

Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full-service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 40,000 apartment homes and more than 3,000,000 square feet of office, retail and industrial space in 12 states. In addition to managing a broad range of properties, including class A+ to affordable apartment communities, mixed-use and all types of commercial properties, Drucker + Falk partners with clients on developing new properties, renovating and repositioning assets, converting historic properties to unique, upscale apartment homes and offers commercial leasing and sales services.. For more information, visit Drucker and Falk.

ABOUT THE VIRGINIA APARTMENT MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATION

The Virginia Apartment Management Association — Virginia's retail housing industry premier association — represents more than 130,000 apartment homes and communities. For more information, visit http://www.vamaonline.org.

