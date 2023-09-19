Drucker + Falk Tapped as Management Firm for Ainsworth, a Signature Henrico Development Project

Our talented team is intimately familiar with this area and is excited to apply our expertise to this landmark project and ensure that Ainsworth becomes the pinnacle of contemporary living in the Richmond area. -Andrew Chisholm, Director of Multifamily Management for Drucker + Falk Tweet this

With an impeccable blend of contemporary architecture, cutting edge technology and sustainable design, Ainsworth will offer luxury one-, two-, three-bedroom apartment homes and three-story townhomes with attached garages and private driveways. Ainsworth units will feature spacious open concept layouts, luxury chef-inspired kitchens with expansive islands, spa-inspired bathrooms,

and Whirlpool appliances throughout (including full-size washers and dryers). Ainsworth's sophisticated appointments will pair with activated amenities and social spaces to forge a truly distinctive destination.

Residents will experience the area's largest and most comprehensive amenities offering of 25,000 square-feet that uniquely includes, among others, co-working facilities, a state-of-the art fitness and wellness studio with outdoor fitness deck overlooking a resort pool, a kid's playroom and a video game room with Xbox and PlayStation 5. Finally, residents can embrace the surroundings which includes a one-acre park on site, a one-mile walking trail surrounding Ainsworth and direct access to 12,000 square feet of curated food service retail on-site, all designed to be an extension of residents' homes. The project seeks to create a well-connected community where residents can work, play, and thrive in a dynamic environment.

"We are honored to have been selected to partner with Aurelie Capital on the management of yet another one of their incredible communities," said Andrew Chisholm, Director of Multifamily Management for Drucker + Falk. "Lease ups and management of communities like Ainsworth is exactly what Drucker + Falk has built a reputation of in the Richmond area. Our talented team is intimately familiar with this area and is excited to apply our expertise to this landmark project and ensure that Ainsworth becomes the pinnacle of contemporary living in the Richmond area."

"The selection of Drucker + Falk as our management partner for Ainsworth reflects the company's extensive experience in handling premium residential and commercial properties in the Richmond area. The firm's reputation for delivering exceptional services and maximizing property value made it a natural choice for Aurelie Capital," shared Pavan Malhotra, Founder and Managing Principal for Aurelie Capital.

Set to welcome its first residents in late 2023, Ainsworth is expected to be a game-changer for Henrico County. Drucker + Falk is dedicated to working closely with Aurelie Capital throughout its remaining development to ensure the vision becomes a reality and will work to ensure a world-class living experience is delivered to residents long after.

About Drucker + Falk

Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full-service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 40,000 apartment homes and more than 3,000,000 square feet of office, retail and industrial space in 12 states. In addition to managing a broad range of properties, including class A+ to affordable apartment communities, mixed-use and all types of commercial properties, Drucker + Falk partners with clients on developing new properties, renovating and repositioning assets, converting historic properties to unique, upscale apartment homes and offers commercial leasing and sales services. For more information visit Drucker + Falk.

Media Contact

Amanda McCrowell, Drucker + Falk, 757-406-1187, [email protected], www.DruckerandFalk.com

