Drucker + Falk's Partnership with River Rock Expands with New Community in Dallas, NC

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DF Multifamily, a division of Drucker + Falk (DF), stands as one of the nation's prominent third-party management companies with an ever-growing portfolio. The company is eager to announce their selection as the leasing and property management firm for the new River Rock – An Easy Living Community® at Dallas (River Rock at Dallas). This venture expands the DF Multifamily southeastern portfolio and represents the third collaboration with River Rock, with the previous management deals including River Rock at Shingletree and River Rock at Alexander Farms.

Featuring 99 ranch-style rental homes with two- and three-bedroom layouts, the brand-new River Rock at Dallas has been in the works since September 2022. Currently in the pre-leasing phase for September 2024 move-ins, the community positions itself as one of the newest active living communities in the Dallas/Gastonia Suburb of Charlotte, NC. Conveniently located less than three miles from I-85, River Rock at Dallas welcomes home individuals 55+ who are looking for a newly developed community with upscale amenities and hassle-free living.

River Rock at Dallas is focused on peace, safety, and simplicity for their residents. The active adult community will offer exceptional exterior features including covered entry, patios, optional screened in porches, and attached garages that are pre-wired with EV Superchargers. In addition, interior home features will include a spacious kitchen including designer finishes, soft close cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, and a versatile kitchen island. All of these new homes will be tailored with wood-inspired flooring and full-sized washer and dryers. With luxurious amenities and designated social areas, River Rock at Dallas residents can focus more on life, and less on the stress of household upkeep.

About Drucker + Falk

Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full-service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 40,000 apartment homes and more than 3,000,000 square feet of office, retail and industrial space in 10 states. In addition to managing a broad range of properties, including class A+ to affordable apartment communities, mixed-use and all types of commercial properties, Drucker + Falk partners with clients on developing new properties, renovating and repositioning assets, converting historic properties to unique, upscale apartment homes and offers commercial leasing and sales services. For more information visit Drucker + Falk.

About River Rock

River Rock is a vertically integrated real estate development and management company specializing in residential single and multi-family communities. With over $5.5 billion in value-add real estate investments completed throughout the Southeast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions, River Rock has established a solid track record of success in partnership with investors. Leveraging 100+ years of combined experience in developing, constructing, and managing residential communities, River Rock has proudly created over 20 build-to-rent neighborhoods, contributing significantly to the U.S. housing stock.

