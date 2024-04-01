Drug Director Tom Fisher and Assistant Director Jennifer Shuler to Speak at Ideal Option Open House & Recovery Resource Fair

The resource fair, featuring 18 recovery support agencies, will be held at the new Ideal Option addiction treatment center in Little Rock on Friday, April 12, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ideal Option, a national leader in outpatient medication-assisted treatment for opioids, methamphetamine, alcohol and polysubstance, is partnering with local agencies to host an Open House & Recovery Resource Fair in Little Rock. The fair will be held at their new addiction medicine center located at 5326 W Markham St.

Arkansas State Drug Director Tom Fisher and Assistant Director of Substance Abuse Treatment with the Arkansas Department of Human Services Jennifer Shuler will give an opening address to kick off the event.

Fentanyl, an extremely deadly synthetic opioid that has been steadily infiltrating the nation's drug supply, has rapidly become a public safety concern in Arkansas.

"The number of fentanyl cases that our office has prosecuted has gone up and is going up by 20, 30, 40, 50 cases per year," Criminal Chief for the Eastern District of Arkansas Chris Givens said. "I see that happening again in 2024."

Ideal Option data support the effectiveness of medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder. Among Arkansas patients who continued treatment with Ideal Option throughout 2022, urine drug testing revealed a remarkable 94% reduction in fentanyl use and an 87% reduction in total opioid use.

The Open House & Recovery Resource Fair will take place on Friday, April 12, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Ideal Option located at 5326 W Markham St. in Little Rock. Attendees will learn more about local resources, meet the staff, gain insight into treatment options, explore the clinic, and network with others who are working to find solutions for the escalating opioid crisis in Pulaski County. Free haircuts by TC with Standard Man Barber Shop and light refreshments will be provided.

Participating organizations include:

Ideal Option

Restore Hope/100 Families

Woodland Recovery Center

Recovery Centers of Arkansas /Oasis Renewal Center

/Oasis Renewal Center A.P.A.R.T. Coalition

Goodwill Industries of Arkansas

StepOneService

Arkansas Problem Gaming Council

Rivendell Behavioral Health Services of Arkansas

Wolfe St. Foundation

NAMI Arkansas

Humana

Eaton Agency

Central Arkansas Library System (CALS)

Haven Detox

Center for Arkansas Legal Services

Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance

BrightStar Care

Spot On Meals food truck will also be onsite. For questions about this event, email marketing director Olivia Roe at [email protected].

About Ideal Option

Headquartered in Kennewick, Washington, Ideal Option was founded in 2012 and has since helped more than 75,000 patients through a network of 85+ office-based medication-assisted treatment (MAT) clinics across 9 states. Ideal Option has received The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval®, demonstrating compliance with its exacting performance standards for safety and quality of patient care. With a mission to serve under-served communities, Ideal Option accepts all forms of insurance including Medicaid and Medicare. Financial assistance and payment plans are also available.

Ideal Option's team of medical providers carry certifications in Addiction and Emergency Medicine, Internal, and Family Medicine, among other specialties. The company also employs social workers, caseworkers, counselors, and mental health practitioners. This holistic approach helps drive positive outcomes, including family stability, stable housing, improved overall health, and reduced rates of recidivism.

In all the communities it serves, Ideal Option collaborates with existing stakeholders and providers to improve the continuum of care. This approach includes partnerships with emergency rooms and county jail systems, where individuals with substance use disorder often appear, as well as collaborating with numerous support agencies and municipal programs addressing social needs such as housing, mental health, and nutrition support.

