Drug Discovery Beyond Rule of Five: ECCS Class 3 and 4 Strategies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the unique challenges and strategies for beyond rule-of-five (bRo5) drug design. Attendees will explore how in vitro assays and physicochemical properties guide bRo5 success. The featured speaker will share insight into cutting-edge medicinal chemistry and recent innovations in this space. The speaker will also share practical approaches to improve uptake and reduce attrition in bRo5 programs.
TORONTO, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This webinar will provide practical strategies for designing and advancing beyond rule-of-five (bRo5) drug candidates, with a focus on class 3 and class 4 extended clearance classification system (ECCS) compounds.
Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of how to address key challenges in permeability, metabolism and cellular uptake, which are common hurdles in this complex chemical space.
The presentation will explore the use of modified in vitro assays and physicochemical design principles to better guide decision-making in early discovery. It will also highlight how innovative medicinal chemistry and algorithms can be applied to improve success rates for compounds that fall outside traditional drug-like parameters.
For those working on large, polar molecules or looking to optimize difficult scaffolds, this session will offer valuable insights for improving developability and reducing attrition in early-stage programs.
Register for this webinar to learn how to confidently progress bRo5 compounds from concept to candidate.
Join Philippe McGee, Principal Scientist, X-Chem, for the live webinar on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Drug Discovery Beyond Rule of Five: ECCS Class 3 and 4 Strategies.
