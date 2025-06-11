Drug Discovery Beyond Rule of Five: ECCS Class 3 and 4 Strategies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

For those working on large, polar molecules or looking to optimize difficult scaffolds, this session will offer valuable insights for improving developability and reducing attrition in early-stage programs. Post this

The presentation will explore the use of modified in vitro assays and physicochemical design principles to better guide decision-making in early discovery. It will also highlight how innovative medicinal chemistry and algorithms can be applied to improve success rates for compounds that fall outside traditional drug-like parameters.

For those working on large, polar molecules or looking to optimize difficult scaffolds, this session will offer valuable insights for improving developability and reducing attrition in early-stage programs.

Register for this webinar to learn how to confidently progress bRo5 compounds from concept to candidate.

Join Philippe McGee, Principal Scientist, X-Chem, for the live webinar on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Drug Discovery Beyond Rule of Five: ECCS Class 3 and 4 Strategies.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], www.xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks