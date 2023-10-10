Drug Labeling Studies in Clinical Pharmacology: Recent FDA/EMA Updates, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into the latest guidelines from the FDA and EMA on drug labeling in clinical pharmacology. Attendees will gain insights into how recent updates in regulatory guidance have affected drug-labeling studies. Attendees will learn which scenario for scheduling drug-labeling studies they should choose. The featured speakers will discuss the options when designing drug-labeling studies.
TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During clinical development, new drug candidates undergo a series of key studies aiming to establish optimal treatment doses and dosing regimens and to confirm drug efficacy. Accompanying these principle clinical trials, a variety of ancillary studies — often referred to as drug labeling or new drug application (NDA) enabling studies — need to be conducted to complete a drug's filing dossier as a prerequisite for initiating the drug approval process. Common examples of drug labeling studies are: food effect studies, drug-drug interaction (DDI) studies, cardiac safety (QTc assessment or thorough QT [TQT]) studies, absorption-distribution-metabolism-excretion (ADME) studies, ethnic bridging studies and studies in special populations such as renally or hepatically impaired patients, elderly and postmenopausal subjects.
In practice, some of the above mentioned studies are integrated in the early stage of clinical development in healthy volunteers. For instance, food effect can be added to first-in-human, single and multiple ascending dose studies as a separate treatment arm. Robust QTc assessment can also be incorporated into multiple ascending dose studies to assess a drug's proarrhythmic potential, while TQT studies are typically stand-alone trials that may be initiated at a later stage.
Although the scenarios for embedding labeling studies in the clinical development program may depend on prioritization, budgets and sheer practicalities, drug development usually benefits from setting up a well-balanced strategy early on during drug development.
Over the past three years, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and/or European Medicines Agency (EMA) have issued either final guidance or updated guidelines for food effect, DDI, ADME, TQT and renal impairment studies. This webinar will summarize these key guidance documents and highlight recent changes drug developers need to know.
From the perspective of current regulatory guidance, this webinar will consider the setup and conduct of selected labeling studies, strategic aspects and best practices.
