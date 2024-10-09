DRUID AI Makes AI Agents More Accurate With DRUID QA Agent

Industry-first completely automated quality assurance testing suite enables enterprises to ensure AI agents give the right answer

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DRUID AI, a global leader in conversational and agentic AI, today unveiled DRUID QA Agent which automates quality assurances (QA) and enables enterprises to quickly, efficiently, and completely test the accuracy of their AI agents prior to launch – avoiding any embarrassing or harmful answers by generative AI going "rogue." By seamlessly integrating with any type of Large Language Model (LLM) or AI co-pilot, the solution streamlines the launch of autonomous AI agents by eliminating the need for dozens, or even hundreds, of human testers.

In recent years, conversational AI and LLMs have revolutionized internal business operations and external interactions with customers. As businesses evolve to meet customers' expectations for sophisticated, robust, and accurate interactions in every channel, autonomous AI agents have quickly become a priority, due to their ability to understand and respond to advanced inquiries - all with minimal oversight.

The new DRUID QA Agent gives companies the power to build confidence by fully testing their autonomous AI agents before launch. It's a virtual testing department that tests DRUID AI implementations, and other vendors' AI solutions. Customers are able to select and optimize the best solution for their specific needs by testing as different personas in a centralized platform. This not only helps to quickly identify risks and solutions, improve performance, and significantly reduce testing time, but also frees up valuable human resources.

Furthermore, by removing bottlenecks and quickly identifying risks and solutions prior to launch, DRUID QA Agent allows companies to:

Accelerate AI project launches with an 80 percent reduction in testing time

Improve consistency by testing real-world use cases as well as AI-generated scenarios

Enable business to get virtual assistants up to 95 percent accuracy

DRUID QA Agent comes preloaded with sophisticated generative AI capabilities, including:

Automatically creating test cases based on Knowledgebase content, previously recorded conversations (including voice recordings from the contact center), hypothetical conversations, and user profiles connected with your business records

Automatically running potential conversations and verifying the results for accuracy

Providing analytics on the impact of tuning changes on answer or transaction accuracy

A/B testing and regression testing comparison between the performance of different LLM models, different versions, and different parameters

Testing the performance of different AI Agents such as Microsoft Copilot, Salesforce Einstein, Servicenow agents, etc.

Full enterprise data security, data privacy, and governance

Available on the cloud, hybrid, or on-premise

"Agentic AI is quickly revolutionizing the speed and accuracy with which companies can communicate with their stakeholders," said Liviu Dragan, Co-founder and CEO of DRUID AI. "Whether organizations are looking to implement autonomous AI agents internally or externally, our QA Agent equips enterprises with the confidence and peace of mind needed to embrace AI, using rigorous validation and ensuring a smooth deployment and optimal performance from day one."

DRUID QA Agent is available to all customers. To learn more about DRUID AI's new and upcoming offerings and capabilities, visit druidai.com.

About DRUID AI

DRUID AI is an end-to-end platform for building, deploying, and scaling generative AI-powered agents and Conversational Business Applications (CBA), designed to deliver next-level employee productivity and the total customer experience in the most intuitive way. Acting as a front layer to all digital operations, DRUID AI unifies and enhances the existing technology landscape while mitigating app fatigue. Since 2018, DRUID AI has actively built on its vision to provide each employee with an intelligent virtual assistant, establishing an extensive 160+ partner network and servicing 200+ clients worldwide.

Media Contact

Lindsay Mahaney, Kickstand, 419-764-9705, [email protected], https://www.druidai.com/

SOURCE DRUID AI