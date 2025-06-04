DRUID AI sets a new benchmark in healthcare AI with Microsoft certification

The enterprise agentic AI leader earns this certification based on its proven ability to improve patient engagement, support clinical decisions

LONDON, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DRUID AI, a leading Enterprise Agentic AI platform for automation, proudly announces that it has been officially recognized by Microsoft as a Certified Software Provider for Healthcare AI—the first company in Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa.

This certification highlights DRUID AI's continued commitment to delivering secure, intelligent, and highly scalable AI-driven solutions tailored to the specific challenges of the healthcare sector. Built natively on Microsoft Azure, DRUID AI's healthcare-specific Agentic AI Solutions are already transforming patient engagement, automating complex operational workflows, and supporting clinical staff with real-time decision support.

"This recognition is a validation of our mission to bring trustworthy, high-performing AI to industries where speed, adaptability, accuracy, and security truly matter," said Andreea Pleşea, CEO of DRUID AI. "We're proud to be the first in the region to earn this certification from Microsoft and we see it as both a responsibility and an opportunity to set a new standard for AI excellence in healthcare."

"Becoming the first Certified Software Provider for Healthcare AI in Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa is a proud milestone for our alliance with Microsoft. It reflects not just our shared ambition, but the tangible value we're delivering to a critical industry. We're committed to scaling this impact globally through powerful integrations, trusted platforms, and a relentless drive for innovation," said Irina Dochițu, Vice President, Global Partners and Alliances at DRUID AI.

"Achieving the Certified Software designation for Healthcare is more than a milestone - it's a critical step in advancing trusted, compliant, and impactful digital health solutions. In a sector where precision and trust are paramount, partners like DRUID AI play a vital role in shaping the future of care. At Microsoft, we are committed to empowering ISVs (Independent Software Vendors) who are driving innovation and improving outcomes through secure, AI-powered solutions built on Microsoft Azure", said Myladie Stoumbou, Sr Regional Director, Partner Development, ISVs, Digital Natives & Scale Ups, Microsoft.

To achieve this certification, DRUID AI met Microsoft's rigorous technical, security, and performance standards while demonstrating real-world impact through measurable results with healthcare providers, which translates into more efficient resource management, faster access to critical information, reduced administrative burden, improved patient engagement, and enhanced decision-making. This includes deep integration with Microsoft platforms, proven customer success stories, and AI agents delivering best-in-class accuracy in patient interaction scenarios - automating interactions for millions of patients across clinics and hospitals in Europe and the US.

As part of Microsoft's global partner ecosystem, DRUID AI will continue to collaborate on innovation in Agentic AI across healthcare environments, with expanded access to joint go-to-market support and Microsoft's trusted technology infrastructure.

About DRUID AI

DRUID AI is an end-to-end enterprise-grade AI platform that enables lightning-fast development and deployment of AI Agents, knowledge bases, and intelligent apps for teams looking to automate business processes and improve technology ROI. DRUID AI Agents enable personalized, omnichannel, and secure interactions while seamlessly integrating with existing business systems and RPA technologies. Since 2018, DRUID AI has been actively pursuing its vision of providing each employee with an intelligent virtual assistant, establishing an extensive partner network of over 200 partners, and servicing more than 300 clients worldwide.

