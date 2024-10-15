DRUID AI Ushers in a New Era of AI Agents with the Launch of DRUID Conductor, Unlocking Autonomous AI Agent Creation and Orchestration for Enterprises

DRUID's annual customer conference, Symbiosis, brings together leaders in AI

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DRUID AI, a global leader in conversational and agentic AI, today announced the launch of DRUID Conductor at their third annual customer conference Symbiosis. DRUID Conductor is an advanced AI agent designed to unify and orchestrate all the different agents an employee interacts with, regardless of which system creates or operates the agent. This innovation simplifies the complexity of managing multiple agents and provides a single interface for employees to use in their daily work.

DRUID Conductor also empowers employees to create new AI agents on-the-fly through a user-friendly, AI-based agent solution builder. Pre-loaded with best practice business processes, specialized skills and enterprise-specific knowledge, the platform makes it simple for employees to rapidly create specialized, autonomous agents. By simply conversing with DRUID Conductor in the same way they would talk with any colleague, employees can generate new AI Agents instantaneously. Additionally, using DRUID QA Agent, businesses can test newly created AI Agents before they are deployed and monitor existing agents to ensure their accuracy and that they perform as expected.

According to Gartner's 2024 Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies, autonomous agents represent the next wave of AI innovation. DRUID Conductor stands out as one of the first advanced AI agents capable of performing hundreds of business tasks right out-of-the-box for enterprises, from scheduling appointments to managing support requests and executing complex HR transactions.

Unlike other agents on the market, DRUID Conductor seamlessly integrates, learns from, and builds upon existing enterprise solutions – allowing you to maximize your existing technology investments and save countless hours of human effort that would be spent building and testing solutions manually. It works seamlessly with existing AI solutions like Microsoft Copilot and Salesforce Einstein, providing a unified agent experience that enhances enterprise-wide AI functionality.

DRUID Conductor addresses a wide range of enterprise needs. For instance, customer-facing businesses can engage with clients autonomously, 24/7, across multiple channels using natural, conversational language. DRUID's autonomous AI agents deliver swift, accurate responses grounded in trusted knowledge, achieving up to 95% accuracy. The platform also enables companies to set clear guardrails that escalate issues to human employees when needed.

For internal operations, DRUID is equally versatile—handling everything from HR tasks like vacation requests to IT support and even accounting workflows.

"Our mission at DRUID is to empower businesses to automate and scale rapidly by enabling them to create unlimited expert virtual employees on-the-fly, in the form of AI Agents," said Liviu Dragan, Co-founder and CEO of DRUID AI. "DRUID Conductor is the next step in that journey, allowing employees to manage any type of agent, regardless of its origin, vastly enhancing business efficiency and performance. We are, quite simply, the ultimate tool for employee empowerment and user enablement. Enterprises can now effortlessly create new workflows that save time and drive revenue. Informed by over a decade of experience, customers using our agentic framework have seen a 30% increase in customer satisfaction and have automated up to 80% of specific business functions."

DRUID AI is proud to announce DRUID Conductor as the first of several new agentic AI innovations and capabilities to be revealed during this year's Symbiosis conference. To learn more, visit druidai.com.

About DRUID AI

DRUID AI is an end-to-end platform for building, deploying, and scaling AI agents and Conversational Business Applications (CBA), designed to deliver next-level employee productivity and the total customer experience in the most intuitive way. Acting as a front layer to all digital operations, DRUID AI unifies and enhances the existing technology landscape while mitigating app fatigue. Since 2018, DRUID AI has actively built on its vision to provide each employee with an intelligent virtual assistant, establishing an extensive 160+ partner network and servicing 200+ clients worldwide.

Media Contact

Lindsay Mahaney, Kickstand, 419-764-9705, [email protected], http://www.druidai.com

SOURCE DRUID AI