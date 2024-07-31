Druker + Falk Tapped by Zimmer Development Company to Manage New Luxe Community, Terraces at High Mountain in Alabama

Drucker + Falk is committed to ensuring our client's experience is seamless and that we exceed every expectation. Post this

"The Huntsville market has appealed to Zimmer Development Company for years, and we are excited to begin our foray with simultaneous projects that vary in size and feel," said Landon Zimmer of Zimmer Development Company. "ZDC always brings a unique product and local feel to all of its projects, and this multifamily development in Huntsville is no exception."

"Drucker + Falk is committed to ensuring our client's experience is seamless and that we exceed every expectation," said Kellie Falk, Managing Partner of Drucker + Falk. "We are thrilled for this growing partnership with Zimmer Development Company and look forward to creating a thriving community at Terraces at High Mountain for future residents."

Huntsville, known as "Rocket City," is home to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center and NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center. The city is a hub for defense and aerospace industries and boasts a high quality of life with a blend of Southern charm and modern amenities.

Terraces at High Mountain aims to elevate the standard of living in Huntsville, blending luxury seamlessly into the mountain town atmosphere. With initial building construction nearing completion and future buildings well underway, community events and open house tours are being planned to offer a preview of the lifestyle awaiting future residents.

ABOUT DRUCKER + FALK

Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full-service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 40,000 apartment homes and over 3,000,000 square feet of office, retail, and industrial space in 10 states. In addition to managing a broad range of properties, including class A+ to affordable apartment communities, mixed-use, and all types of commercial properties, Drucker + Falk partners with clients on developing new properties, renovating and repositioning assets, converting historic properties to unique, upscale apartment homes and offers commercial leasing and sales services. For more information visit Drucker + Falk.

ABOUT ZIMMER DEVELOPMENT COMPANY

Founded in 1989, Zimmer Development Company has built its reputation as a national commercial and multi-family developer. Its experience, hands-on management style, and hard work have produced many distinctive real estate projects ranging from single tenant buildings to mixed-use town centers, as well as multi-family housing, including both student housing and conventional products.

