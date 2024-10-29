DrumWave Hires Brittany Kaiser to Blow the Whistle for Data Ownership

"For years, I've fought tirelessly for universal data ownership rights, believing that everyone should have control over their personal information and the ability to generate value from it. In some jurisdictions, this is already recognized as a property right," said Kaiser. Post this

Kaiser has a strong track record of founding influential organizations and driving legislative change. As the co-founder of the Own Your Data Foundation, Kaiser leads a nonprofit dedicated to empowering individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate the digital landscape and protect their personal information. Her commitment to data rights extends to the policy arena, where she co-founded the Digital Asset Trade Association (DATA), a 501(c)(6) lobbying organization that pushes for favorable blockchain and cryptocurrency regulations.

Kaiser is a civilian member of the Congressional Committee for Blockchain, Fintech and Digital Innovation in the State of Wyoming, where she helped write and pass more than 40 digital asset laws, including the first law passed defining our digital assets as intangible personal property in March 2018.

Her advocacy has made significant legal impacts. As the only expert witness in the first successful data breach case against Equifax, she played a crucial role in winning the landmark case which established data ownership and property rights by winning at the Minnesota Supreme Court for property damage. This victory helped establish precedent for individuals to protect their legal property rights over their personal data and seek compensation for data breaches through a property damage framework — further cementing Kaiser's reputation as a formidable force.

"For years, I've fought tirelessly for universal data ownership rights, believing that everyone should have control over their personal information and the ability to generate value from it. In some jurisdictions, this is already recognized as a property right," said Kaiser. "My new role at DrumWave isn't just a job — it's a passion project that aligns perfectly with my vision for everyone to earn a passive income from their data. I'm incredibly eager to bring this new technological paradigm to life and promote a product offering that I've long dreamed of for the world."

Kaiser's passion for progressive politics and human rights began at an early age. While still in high school, she volunteered for the presidential campaigns of Howard Dean and John Kerry, as well as Barack Obama's Senate run, demonstrating her commitment to democratic engagement. Her political involvement continued into adulthood, with Kaiser volunteering for the "Ready for Hillary" campaign in 2014 before shifting her support to Bernie Sanders in the 2015 Democratic primary.

Building on her political experience, Kaiser expanded her focus to global human rights issues. She has contributed to various global projects, including her work with Amnesty International, where she lobbied at the U.N. and European Parliament to combat crimes against humanity. Her dedication to human rights also led her to participate in research projects across Asia and Africa, further solidifying her reputation as a passionate advocate for social justice and political reform on a global scale.

In 2019, Kaiser added "author" to her impressive list of credentials. Her book, "Targeted: The Cambridge Analytica Whistleblower's Inside Story of How Big Data, Trump and Facebook Broke Democracy," published by HarperCollins, covers an insider's perspective on one of the most significant data scandals of our time. Her firsthand account sheds light on the intricate relationships between big data, politics, and social media that have reshaped modern democracy.

Recognized as an expert in data utilization, digital asset legislation, and blockchain technology, Kaiser is a highly sought-after speaker at international public forums and conferences. Her talks focus on promoting sustainable change and advocating for the adoption of ethical principles in our digital lives.

About DrumWave

DrumWave Inc. is a high-tech disruptor headquartered at the historical 2465 Latham Street in Mountain View, CA — formerly the offices of the iconic General Magic. Using the "full-stack startup" approach, it's building an end-to-end product to enable companies and consumers to own, exchange, and monetize data.

This isn't just a technological advancement—it's a new era for how data is valued, owned, and used. With DrumWave's Data Savings Account and dWallet® platform, the company is ready to unlock a new world of products and services enriched with data as a value-added benefit for companies and consumers. For more information, visit https://drumwave.com/

Media Contact:

Chris Knight

U.S. PR Director, DrumWave

[email protected]

(415) 786-9226 (WhatsApp)

Media Contact

Chris Knight, DrumWave Inc., 1 4157867629, [email protected], https://drumwave.com/

Brittany Kaiser, Own Your Data Foundation, [email protected], https://www.linkedin.com/company/own-your-data-foundation

LinkedIn

SOURCE DrumWave Inc.