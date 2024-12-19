Drupal 7 End of Life Fast Approaching on 5 January 2025 - Get Prepared Now

Drupal 7 security support is ending on 5 January 2025 – fourteen years to the day that Drupal 7 was originally released. If you are still running Drupal 7 beyond this date, your website will be vulnerable to security risks and may face compatibility issues.
PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drupal 7 security support is ending on 5 January 2025 – fourteen years to the day that Drupal 7 was originally released. If you are still running Drupal 7 beyond this date, your website will be vulnerable to security risks and may face compatibility issues.
With less than one month left until Drupal 7 security support ends, now is the time to wrap up any final preparations to get your site ready in time for the end of life. While migrating from Drupal 7 may seem daunting, it doesn't have to be. The Drupal Association has vetted certified partners that will provide you with an array of options from migration to extended support. The Drupal Association is here to assure you that the process can be smooth from start to finish with sources like the Drupal 7 migration resource page.
Extended Security Support for Drupal 7
If you plan to keep your site running on Drupal 7, visit the Drupal 7 Extended Security Support Program page. Drupal 7 extended security support partners are ready to provide you with the support that you need, with years of experience in migrating and upgrading clients.
Migration partners
On top of engaging an extended support partner, the Drupal Association has also created a list of certified migration partners for sites of all sizes. These partners can help you with your content strategy, audit your existing site, and help you through every step of the migration process to upgrade your site to modern Drupal.
Check out those who have already migrated
Many folks have already migrated from Drupal 7, and you can find their stories on the Drupal.org case studies page.
More exciting Drupal innovation is on the horizon
Drupal 7 security is ending to make way for innovation on Drupal's newest product – Drupal CMS. Drupal CMS will be a fast-moving Open Source product that enables site builders without Drupal experience to easily create a new Drupal site and extend it with pre-packaged recipes, all using their browser. Stay tuned for the launch of Drupal CMS on 15 January 2025, and visit the Drupal CMS landing page to learn more about all of the features.
Not migrating? Be sure to communicate with your users
If migrating to a newer version or using extended support isn't feasible right now, it is essential to notify your users of your security strategy. Make sure to inform your customers, managers, CISO, or other stakeholders about your plans for handling support and managing potential vulnerabilities. This transparency is important for maintaining trust and compliance!
Media Contact
