Drupal 7 End of Life Fast Approaching on 5 January 2025 - Get Prepared Now

Extended Security Support for Drupal 7

If you plan to keep your site running on Drupal 7, visit the Drupal 7 Extended Security Support Program page. Drupal 7 extended security support partners are ready to provide you with the support that you need, with years of experience in migrating and upgrading clients.

Migration partners

On top of engaging an extended support partner, the Drupal Association has also created a list of certified migration partners for sites of all sizes. These partners can help you with your content strategy, audit your existing site, and help you through every step of the migration process to upgrade your site to modern Drupal.

Check out those who have already migrated

Many folks have already migrated from Drupal 7, and you can find their stories on the Drupal.org case studies page.

More exciting Drupal innovation is on the horizon

Drupal 7 security is ending to make way for innovation on Drupal's newest product – Drupal CMS. Drupal CMS will be a fast-moving Open Source product that enables site builders without Drupal experience to easily create a new Drupal site and extend it with pre-packaged recipes, all using their browser. Stay tuned for the launch of Drupal CMS on 15 January 2025, and visit the Drupal CMS landing page to learn more about all of the features.

Not migrating? Be sure to communicate with your users

If migrating to a newer version or using extended support isn't feasible right now, it is essential to notify your users of your security strategy. Make sure to inform your customers, managers, CISO, or other stakeholders about your plans for handling support and managing potential vulnerabilities. This transparency is important for maintaining trust and compliance!

