Drupal 7 End of Life Officially Announced for 5 January 2025

To assist Drupal 7 site owners in migrating their sites, the Drupal Association has established a resource center and encourages all site owners, support teams, and contractors to visit the site to learn about transition options.

"The Drupal Association is working to get the word out to Drupal 7 site owners that support will be ending and to provide them with reliable information to make plans to transition their sites," commented Tim Doyle, CEO of the Drupal Association, "For anyone out there who is still on Drupal 7, we want you to know that the Drupal Association is here to support you in finding the next best solution for your site. Our vetted partners and the resources we provide here should help you plan your migration, whatever the size of your site."

Current support is made possible thanks to the Drupal core maintainers, the Drupal Security Team, and organizations and volunteers who contribute to Drupal 7 issues. You can support the work of the Drupal Security Team by donating on their Security Team Donations page.

Upgrade to Drupal 10

If you are still maintaining a Drupal 7 site – now is the time to begin your migration plan from Drupal 7! The Drupal 7 End of Life page will be continuously updated with new resources as End of Life approaches, such as how to migrate and a list of migration partners. The Drupal Association is committed to helping Drupal 7 site owners find the best path for them regarding migration. Begin your migration journey now.

For more technical information, refer to the Drupal 7 Security Advisory post on Drupal.org.

Announcing the Drupal Association migration partners program

The Drupal Association is working to certify migration partners to help Drupal 7 site owners!

Certified Migration Partners will be promoted on Drupal.org, alongside a migration resource library, to any end users looking for help. Learn more about the Drupal 7 Certified Migration Partners program in the Drupal 7 resource center.

About Drupal and the Drupal Association

Drupal is the open source content management software used by millions of people and organizations worldwide, made possible by a community of 100,000-plus contributors and enabling more than 1.3 million users on Drupal.org. The Drupal Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the Drupal software project, fostering the community, and supporting its growth.

