DRUPAL REINVENTS OPEN SOURCE CONTENT MANAGEMENT WITH LAUNCH OF DRUPAL CMS 2.0 -- New Visual Builder, AI and Templates Redefine Enterprise Web Publishing

"There has been a perception that 'Drupal is hard' and the introduction of CMS 2.0 debunks that notion," said Dries Buytaert, Drupal founder and project lead. "With CMS 2.0, we built a platform teams won't outgrow because it is scalable, flexible and easy to build on. Now marketers and site builders can create professional, on-brand sites without having to rely on developers, avoid unnecessary complexity or getting locked into platforms that don't adapt. Built on Drupal's robust open source foundation, Drupal CMS 2.0 puts easy-to-use enterprise quality publishing tools directly in the hands of marketing teams."

Designed to serve marketers and content teams at mid-size and enterprise organizations, digital agencies and developers seeking AI-enhanced workflows, Drupal CMS 2.0 supports innovative digital experiences even for teams with limited technical resources.

Key features of Drupal CMS 2.0 include:

Visual-First Building: Drupal CMS includes a full component library to leverage the Canvas visual page builder as default experience: drag-and-drop components with live preview, real-time editing, integrated content management; no Drupal knowledge required.

Site Templates: Pre-configured, feature-complete starting points for specific use cases - include themes, content, layouts, design systems; install complete professional site in under three minutes. Drupal CMS 2.0 ships with Byte, a marketing site for a SaaS-based product, with more templates to follow.

AI-Powered Tools (Optional): Generate pages from text prompts, with admin chatbot assistance for site-building tasks and AI-powered alt text generation for accessibility—all with full governance and human oversight.

One-Click Integrations: Recipe-based automation for Mailchimp, Google Analytics, Google Tag Manager and AI – complex configurations simplified with prompts for credentials; no technical knowledge required.

Built on Drupal Core 11.3: Delivers the biggest performance improvement in a decade, ensuring fast, reliable experiences that scale from startup to enterprise.

"This release represents a major step forward and it's one the Drupal community has been building toward for years," said Tim Doyle, CEO of the Drupal Association. "Grounded in our open-source roots, CMS 2.0 makes Drupal more accessible and flexible, giving marketers the ability to create and manage sites with the robustness enterprises expect. None of this would be possible without the dedication and expertise of our global community, whose contributions continue to shape Drupal."

Drupal CMS is built on the robust foundation of Drupal Core, ensuring full compatibility with Drupal's extensive ecosystem while introducing new tools that make the platform accessible to a broader audience of digital creators—all part of its commitment to the open web.

Drupal CMS 2.0 is available starting January 28, 2026. For more information about Drupal CMS and to get started, visit drupal.org/drupal-cms

About Drupal

Drupal is one of the world's most trusted open source content management platforms, powering millions of websites and digital experiences since its creation in 2001. From humble beginnings in a university dorm room, Drupal has grown into a global force in web technology, supported by a community of thousands of active contributors worldwide.

Today, more than 500,000 websites run on Drupal, including digital experiences for the BBC, UNICEF, Tesla, government agencies and leading universities around the world. This diverse adoption showcases Drupal's versatility and enterprise-grade capabilities. The platform's economic impact is significant, with an estimated $3.5 billion in Drupal-based projects, including development and hosting, generated annually through the global ecosystem of Drupal Certified Partner agencies and service providers.

Recognized as a Digital Public Good, Drupal's commitment to innovation, security and accessibility has made it a cornerstone of the open web. Through continuous community-driven development and a dedication to web standards, Drupal has consistently evolved to meet the changing needs of the digital world while maintaining its core values of flexibility, security and community collaboration.

Media Contact

Ryan Whitcombe, Drupal, 1 9785784047, [email protected], https://new.drupal.org/home

Kristen Wiltse, KW Communications, 1 9785784047, [email protected], https://new.drupal.org/home

SOURCE Drupal