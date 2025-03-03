Dry Box Shipping Containers Used Creatively on Discovery Channel's Homestead Rescue

"We are thrilled to see our containers being used in such innovative and impactful ways," said Kirk Vigre, President at Dry Box Inc. Post this

In season 10 episode 3, titled "By A Landslide," the Raneys used three shipping containers, one for a mountaintop cabin and the others to build a bear-proof barn structure, to help a Millennial couple in Naples, Idaho achieve their homesteading dreams. The Raneys refer to the containers as "dry boxes" throughout the episode.

In Season 11 on episode 1, titled "Where the Wild Wind Blows," the Raneys helped a Colorado war veteran's family build a livestock barn using two 40ft containers at their ranch after it was damaged by a windstorm. Marty Raney acknowledges his friendship with Dry Box Inc President, Kirk Vigre, in this episode.

"We are thrilled to see our containers being used in such innovative and impactful ways," said Kirk Vigre, President at Dry Box Inc. "Homestead Rescue highlights the resilience and ingenuity required for off-grid living, and we are honored that our containers can play a role in helping families achieve their homesteading dreams."

Due to their strength and durability, shipping containers are increasingly being used for more than just onsite storage. They're being repurposed into shipping container homes, mobile offices, garages, barns, pop-up shops, and even swimming pools.

Dry Box Inc. specializes in providing new and used shipping containers for sale and rent for a variety of applications including local moving services, temporary offices, refrigerated storage, and custom modifications.

With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Dry Box Inc. continues to support creative and sustainable solutions for individuals and businesses across 8 states in the Northwest United States, including Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah, Colorado and Wyoming.

