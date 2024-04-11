Dry Fly Capital, with debt and equity from Muzinich US Private Debt and Brush Creek Partners, Acquires PSA Worldwide

"Joining forces with Dry Fly Capital opens a wealth of opportunities for PSA Worldwide," said Stacey Jennings, President of PSA Worldwide. Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome PSA Worldwide into our portfolio," said Dan Ogdon, Managing Partner of Dry Fly Capital. "PSA's commitment to excellence and its mission-driven approach align perfectly with our values and investment philosophy. We are excited to work alongside their talented team to amplify PSA's impact and reach."

The deal, completed with debt and equity financing from Brush Creek Partners and Muzinich US Private Debt, underscores the financial community's confidence in PSA Worldwide's business model and its growth trajectory under the stewardship of Dry Fly Capital.

"Joining forces with Dry Fly Capital opens a wealth of opportunities for PSA Worldwide," said Stacey Jennings, President of PSA Worldwide. "Their strategic guidance and operational expertise will be invaluable as we strive to innovate and expand our offerings to meet the evolving needs of our clients. We are eager to embark on this journey and achieve new heights together."

The transition to Dry Fly Capital's ownership is expected to be seamless for PSA Worldwide's clients and partners, with the company maintaining its commitment to high-quality products and exceptional service. PSA Worldwide leadership and the Dry Fly Capital principals are actively seeking add-on acquisitions.

PSA

Headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO, PSA designs and distributes a broad assortment of educational, awareness and promotional products to address important health, wellness, prevention and awareness campaigns. With an in-house team of researchers, writers and artists, PSA takes pride in serving as a "one-stop-shop" for products that offer the perfect combination of promotion and education. The Company differentiates itself through high-quality proprietary products, robust new product development capabilities and a high-touch service model. Learn more at www.psacorp.com.

Brighton Partners

Brighton Partners is a private equity firm targeting small businesses. The firm seeks to invest in light manufacturing, niche distribution and services companies with strong management teams and significant potential for long-term growth. Brighton Partners is currently investing out of Brighton Micro-Cap Fund II, LP, a $30 million fund raised in 2023. Learn more at www.bpequity.com.

Dry Fly Capital

Dry Fly Capital is a private equity firm targeting investments in lower middle market companies. The firm looks to partner with companies that have passionate, committed workforces and owner / operators that are transitioning to the next phase of their life. Dry Fly's growth playbook places an emphasis on developing sales / marketing strategies, achieving greater brand recognition and leveraging technology to increase operational efficiency. Learn more at www.dryflycap.com.

Brush Creek Partners

Brush Creek Partners is a unique private equity firm founded and funded by entrepreneurs, families, and individuals, many of whom have worked and co-invested together in the past. Brush Creek Partners has committed capital and is actively seeking new investment opportunities. Learn more at www.brushcreeklp.com.

Muzinich US Private Debt

Muzinich US Private Debt is a division of Muzinich & Co., a $35bn global investment manager specializing in global corporate credit. As one of its strategies, the US Private Debt platform provides debt and equity solutions to lower middle market companies, generally with EBITDA between $3-$25m+. The US Private Debt team has professionals in New York and North Carolina and is investing out of its recently launched second set of funds targeting the lower middle market. Learn more at www.muzinich.com.

