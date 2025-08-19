Dryden Mutual Insurance Strengthens Underwriting Decision-Making with Cloverleaf Analytics

"Their platform will offer us near real-time data intelligence, enabling us to serve our policy holders and agents more effectively," stated Scott Prasek, Vice President, Information Technology & Chief Information Security Officer at Dryden Mutual. Post this

Another major factor in Dryden's selection is Cloverleaf's ability to deliver value quickly by seamlessly integrating into existing insurance systems. Additionally, Cloverleaf's commitment to continuous innovation aligns with Dryden's long-term data-centric digital transformation strategy to serve ignored, avoided, or misunderstood customer segments.

"Cloverleaf has a 10-year history of helping insurers transform their operations, and we are excited to welcome Dryden to our customer family," said Michael Schwabrow, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Cloverleaf Analytics. "Dryden is joining a growing segment of our customers that are committed to ensuring all types of insurance customers receive quality products and services, and they realize data is vital to this mission."

About Cloverleaf Analytics

Cloverleaf Analytics is a pioneer in P&C insurance analytics and AI solutions, founded in 2015 as one of the first insurance-centric analytics providers. Cloverleaf helps insurers modernize core systems, improve operational efficiency, and create new digital business opportunities. By integrating AI, BI, ML, NLP, and advanced data analytics, Cloverleaf enables carriers to deliver greater value to policy holders in underwriting and claims. Learn more at www.cloverleafanalytics.com.

About Dryden Mutual Insurance Company

Founded in Dryden, New York, Dryden Mutual Insurance Company is a regional property and casualty insurer committed to delivering reliable coverage and exceptional service to agents and policy holders across New York State. Dryden Mutual remains committed to innovation and delivering exceptional customer experiences, continually adapting its operations to address the evolving requirements of today's insurance industry.

Media Contact

Michael Schwabrow, Cloverleaf Analytics, 1 512-361-7173 2121, [email protected], www.cloverleafanalytics.com

SOURCE Cloverleaf Analytics