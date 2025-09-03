Dryft Sleep Expands Into Sally Beauty, the Nation's Largest Beauty Retailer

"From day one, we set out to make better sleep accessible through products people actually want to use — and Sally Beauty is the perfect partner to help us do just that," said Jess Windell, co-founder of Dryft Sleep Post this

The launch comes as the beauty retailer unveils its newly remodeled stores, beginning with 11 locations in Orlando, FL, formatted and designed to make product discovery easier and more enjoyable.

The launch features the Dryft Sleep Mouth Tape Discovery 5-Pack, now available in select Sally Beauty stores, along with the Mouth Tape 30-Pack, Silicone Earplugs, and Magnesium Sleep Spray, which are available online at SallyBeauty.com.

"From day one, we set out to make better sleep accessible through products people actually want to use — and Sally Beauty is the perfect partner to help us do just that," said Jess Windell, co-founder of Dryft Sleep. "As a destination for discovery, Sally allows us to meet beauty-minded consumers where they already shop and introduce sleep care as a natural extension of a beauty routine."

Dryft Sleep's mouth tape is uniquely designed with premium esthetician-grade materials – using a woven fabric and skin-friendly silicone adhesive, instead of conventional acrylic – ensuring comfort, breathability during sleep. This focus on quality has fueled strong retail adoption, with the brand already available at Anthropologie, Target.com, and Erewhon, in addition to online.

Mouth taping, in particular, is one of the fastest-growing wellness trends, with TikTok searches up 414% year-over-year and over 200 million views to date. Dryft Sleep, the first brand to bring mouth tape into national retail, is uniquely positioned to help consumers tap into this growing movement with products that are safe, effective, and designed specifically for sleep.

"Sleep is emerging as the next frontier in wellness and beauty, and we're proud to be leading the way," said Lindsey Rosenberg, co-founder of Dryft Sleep. "With the sleep category projected to hit $585B this year, Sally Beauty is just the beginning as we build a category that redefines how people think about the intersection of sleep and beauty."

Dryft Sleep's expansion into Sally Beauty reflects a broader retail trend of consumers looking for wellness solutions within beauty and self-care channels. The availability of its mouth tape and other products in national retailers highlights the growing integration of sleep wellness into brick-and-mortar beauty retail.

The Mouth Tape Discovery Pack is sold at an SRP of $7.99.

For more information, visit www.dryftsleep.com.

About Dryft Sleep

Dryft Sleep is a female-founded sleep wellness brand committed to helping people achieve better rest through high-quality, science-backed products. Known for its premium mouth tape – made with skin-friendly silicone adhesive – Dryft Sleep offers a curated line of products designed to improve sleep quality, from silicone earplugs to magnesium sleep spray.

Available online and in leading retailers including Anthropologie, Target.com and Sally Beauty, Dryft Sleep is redefining the sleep wellness space for consumers everywhere.

Learn more at www.dryftsleep.com.

Media Contact

Maven Consulting, Dryft Sleep, 1 (858) 208-3458, [email protected], https://dryftsleep.com/

SOURCE Dryft Sleep