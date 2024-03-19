DryMeister Product Proves Itself as a Growth Leader Reaching All 50 States

Patented Drying Wand Invention is a Game Changer for Drying the Inside of Water Bottles and More

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Meister Solutions LLC announced that its patented product DryMeister® has now been sold in all 50 states, with South Dakota being the final state to purchase. DryMeister replaces the usual suspects when it comes to drying the inside of narrow neck bottles and containers: rolled up paper and dish towels, drying racks, stands, mats, ovens, and even blow dryers.

"It's clear that people all across the country are excited about the ability to dry the inside of their containers in seconds," said Aimee Roberson, CEO and Founder of Meister Solutions. "Until now, there was no way to effectively and quickly dry things that we can't reach inside to dry. This leaves containers vulnerable to bacteria and mold growth, scum, spots and streaks, odors, and even breakage. DryMeister is now their go-to solution."

DryMeister wrapped up a successful first full year of sales in 2023 experiencing an impressive 49% quarter-over-quarter growth, proving it has captured the attention of people with a vast variety of interests across the United States. Not only is it well-received by people who struggle to dry the inside of their reusable water bottles, but it's also used by outdoor and fitness enthusiasts, coffee and wine lovers, flower fanatics, and parents. In a market dominated by ineffective and time-consuming drying options, this new product is well-received by customers needing something other than slow and cumbersome drying methods.

DryMeister Starter Kits are available for $24.99. Refills, available in Small and Standard sizes, are sold for $15.99 each. For more product and purchase information including How It Works with Tips & Tricks for use, visit https://www.drymeister.com.

